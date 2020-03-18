On the Trail of UFOs Miniseries Gets Final Trailer

The new miniseries On the Trail of UFOs aims to uncover the mystery surrounding the phenomenon of unidentified flying objects, which comes to Blu-ray, DVD, Amazon, and Vimeo on March 20th, and has earned the above final trailer. The series comes from Small Town Monsters and Seth Breedlove, who have previously delivered audiences compelling explorations into a variety of supernatural sightings, ranging from Bigfoot to the Mothman to Thunderbirds. In hopes of finding answers to the phenomenon, Breedlove and the Small Town Monsters crew have traversed the country and conducted interviews and investigations with some of the most reputable sources on the unsolved subject.

Per press release, “On the Trail of UFOs takes an in-depth look at the current state of unidentified flying objects, and America’s constantly-evolving relationship with the subject. With unidentified flying objects being written and talked about in major news outlets and behind closed doors in Washington D.C., Breedlove and series host Shannon Legro set out to document what is by far the most tumultuous point in the history of ‘flying saucers.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Breedlove recently signed a deal with Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Guest) to begin developing concepts for new projects, with an eye towards production in 2020. Breedlove’s last foray into the episodic documentary arena was with 2019’s On the Trail of Bigfoot, which became an Amazon best-seller and has been viewed over four million times.

“On the Trail of UFOs takes viewers from the gates of Area 51 itself, to the snow-capped White Mountains of New Hampshire. Filming took place across the United States, including New York City, Phoenix, Sedona, Los Angeles, Orlando, and Las Vegas. The team interviewed numerous witnesses and investigators of unknown aerial phenomena, including those who claim to have been abducted and experimented upon by real aliens. No stone was left unturned in putting together what Breedlove believes to be the most comprehensive look at the subject ever filmed.”

Stories of unknown objects in the sky have been around for centuries, with advances in science going on to offer all-new explanations for various phenomena. Despite how much we know about astronomy and the advancements in aerial technology, there are still unexplainable occurrences that have caused people to think that not only is there intelligent life out there in the universe, but that these beings have visited our planet.

Check out On the Trail of UFOs on Blu-ray, DVD, Amazon, and Vimeo on March 20th.

Will you be checking out the miniseries? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!