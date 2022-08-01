Pam Grier to Star in Zombie Apocalypse Movie As We Know It

Pam Grier, along with 30 Rock actor Chris Parnell and Project X's Oliver Cooper have been cast to star in As We Know It, an upcoming independent zombie apocalypse film. According to Variety, the film is set in the late 1990s with the comedy-horror-romance following a writer, James Bishop, who is struggling to finish his latest book while also dealing with a messy breakup with the help of his best friend all while facing an impending nuclear apocalypse. Production on the film began in late July.

In addition to Grier, Parnell, and Cooper, As We Know It will also star Mike Castle and Taylor Blackwell. TikTok star Danny Mondello will make his film debut in the project as well. The film is being directed by Josh Monkarsh on a screenplay he co-wrote with Christopher Francis and Brandon DePaolo. The film is being produced by Monkarsh, Daniel Cummings, and Josh Fruehling. K. Asher Levin is co-producing while Traffic City Productions is backing the film.

Grier is perhaps best known for her work in 1970s blaxploitation films including Foxy Brown, Coffy, and The Big Bird Cage. She also starred in Jackie Brown and in the Showtime series The L Word. It was announced last summer that Grier will star in the prequel to Pet Sematary for Paramount+. There haven't been too many details about that project, though last summer when the casting was announced, the prequel was said to be an exclusive Paramount+ offering that will also star Jackson White (Mrs. Fletcher), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown), Natalie Alyn Lind (The Goldbergs), and Isabella Star LeBlanc.

As for Parnell, he is perhaps best known for playing Dr. Leo Spaceman on 30 Rock and voices Jerry on Rick and Morty. Cooper has starred in Californication and Netflix's Mindhunter.

What do you think about the cast and premise for As We Know It? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!