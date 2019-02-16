‘Penny Dreadful’ Spinoff ‘City of Angels’ Adds Two Regular Cast Members

The cast for Showtime‘s upcoming Penny Dreadful spinoff, City of Angels, is coming together.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the horror sequel described as a “spiritual descendant” of the original series, has added Johnathan Nieves and Jessica Garza as series regulars., joining Daniel Zovatto. Nieves will play Mateo Vega, the volatile younger brother of Zovatto’s LAPD detective Tiago Vega. Garza will play Josefina, the youngest member of the Vega family.

While the original Penny Dreadful series, which ran on Showtime for three seasons, took place in Victoria-era London, City of Angels will shift focus to Los Angeles circa 1938 where, after a terrifying murder sends shockwaves through the city, a detective gets lost in an epic story that digs into the heart of the city’s rich history.

The original series ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2016. Taking place in Victorian-era London, while Penny Dreadful didn’t live up to ratings expectations, it did score a number of Emmy Award nominations as well as earned star Eva Green a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress in a Television Drama Series. The show incorporated a number of iconic monsters from gothic fiction — such as Van Helsing, Dracula, and Frankenstein’s Monster — while the new series will dig deeper into Mexican-American folklore and social tension.

“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels will have a social consciousness and historical awareness that we chose not to explore in the Penny Dreadful London storylines,” executive producer John Logan explained in a statement when the series was announced. “We will now be grappling with specific historical and real-world political, religious, social and racial issues. In 1938, Los Angeles was facing some hard questions about its future and its soul. Our characters must do the same. There are no easy answers. There are only powerful questions and arresting moral challenges. As always in the world of Penny Dreadful, there are no heroes or villains in this world, only protagonists and antagonists; complicated and conflicted characters living on the fulcrum of moral choice.”

Logan will once again serve as creator, writer, and executive producer, and he will be joined by fellow EPs Michael Aguilar, Sam Mendes, and Pippa Harris. James Bagley will serve as co-executive producer.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels does not yet have a release date. All three seasons of Penny Dreadful are currently streaming on Netflix.

