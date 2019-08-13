Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Adds Piper Perabo

Piper Parabo has joined the cast of Showtime‘s upcoming Penny Dreadful successor, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. Perabo is known for starring in the series Covert Affairs. In City of Angels, she will have a recurring role as a woman unsatisfied with her life in Los Angeles in 1938.

Parabo’s character is Linda Craft, the wife of Dr. Peter Craft (Rory Kinnear), leader of a German-American isolationist group. Linda is also the mother of Trevor (Hudson West) and Tom (Julian Hilliard). She’s described as “a fading American Beauty rose” who becomes increasingly disillusioned with her husband and her life in the suburbs.

The new series comes from Penny Dreadful creator, writer, and executive producer Josh Logan. City of Angels is a spiritual sequel to Penny Dreadful. Where Penny Dreadful was set in Victorian London, City of Angels will take place in Los Angeles circa 1938, during a time full of political and social tension. The new series will feature new characters, a new storyline, and new themes, but will still be set in the same universe as the original.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels begins with a murder that shocks the city. Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) is on the case and soon finds himself caught up in a story steeped in the history of Los Angeles that touches on the building of the first freeways in the city and its ties to traditional Mexican-American folklore, to the Third Reich’s spy efforts in the city and the advent of radio evangelism.

The series also stars Brent Spiner as Capt. Ned Vanderhoff, Precinct Captain at the Hollenbeck police station in Boyle Heights. He’s the boss of both Vega and Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane). He’s a veteran police officer who’s dealing with a lot of pressure as he tries to maintain order in a quickly-changing city.

Amy Madigan plays Miss Adelaide Finnister, mother of radio evangelist Sister Molly (Kerry Bishé). Adelaide handles the church’s finances and oversees its growing power and reach in the city.

Lin Shaye will play Dottie Minter, a friend and ally to Michener who’s dedicated to stemming the efforts of the Third Reich in Los Angeles.

The series also stars Natalie Dormer, Adriana Barraza, Jessica Garza, Ethan Peck, and Johnathan Nieves.

Logan is the creator, writer and executive producer of the series. Michael Aguilar will also executive produce, with the Penny Dreadful EPs Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris of Neal Street Productions. Logan’s Desert Wolf Productions is producing. James Bagley will be co-executive producer. Paco Cabezas is directing multiple episodes. Production is expected to begin later this year.

