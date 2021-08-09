First Two Phantasm Films Getting New Blu-ray Release, Including Director's Cut

✖

Don Coscarelli's Phantasm series of films might not have earned the same notoriety as other genre efforts when they were initially released, but they have since grown a devout following, resulting in the films earning a number of different home video releases. An upcoming release, per Diabolik DVD, will see the first two films collected in one set, with the original Phantasm earning a remaster and Phantasm II being released in the director's cut version. The new Blu-ray set is currently available for pre-order and is expected to hit shelves on October 5th. Series star Angus Scrimm passed away in 2016 and there are currently no reported plans of a sixth film.

The new set is described as follows:

Disc 1

Phantasm: Remastered

At a funeral, Mike (Michael Baldwin), watches as a tall mortician clad in black (Angus Scrimm) tosses the unburied coffin into a waiting hearse as if it were nothing. Seeking the truth behind this unusual sight, Mike breaks into the mortuary, where he comes face-to-face with the sinister Tall Man. After barely managing to escape with his life, Mike enlists the help of his brother, Jody (Bill Thornbury), and their friend Reggie (Reggie Bannister). Together they set out to uncover the secrets of the Tall Man and those who dwell in his hellish world. Phantasm: Remastered has a run time of approximately 98 minutes and is rated R for nudity, violence, and intense scenes.

Phantasm Special Features Include:

NEW 7.1 Dolby Atmos soundtrack by Post Haste Digital

Dunes Cantina Party commentary featuring Don Coscarelli and the cast and crew of Phantasm

Phantasm: A Horse Drawn Hearse – new HD master of Angus Scrimm in black and white flashback footage

Audio Commentary with director Don Coscarelli, co-producer Paul Pepperman, and Roberto A. Quezada

Audio Commentary with Don Coscarelli, stars A. Michael Baldwin, Bill Thornbury, and Angus Scrimm

Graveyard Carz episode featuring custom Phantasm tribute ‘Cuda • Behind the Scenes Home Movies with commentary by Coscarelli and Reggie Bannister

Deleted Scenes And more…

Disc 2

Phantasm II

Released after seven years in a mental hospital, Mike convinces his old pal Reggie to join forces with him to hunt down and destroy the Tall Man once and for all. Mike’s visions lead the two to a quiet little town where a horde of flying killer balls aim to slice and dice their gruesome way through everyone. Exploding with special effects, unparalleled thrills, horror, and suspense, Phantasm II climaxes with a blood-curdling conclusion that you have to see to believe.

Phantasm II Special Features:

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, supervised and approved by Don Coscarelli

NEW Director’s Cut with never-before-released X-rated sphere/gore sequence

Audio Commentary with director Don Coscarelli and stars Angus Scrimm and Reggie Bannister

THE BALL IS BACK and THE GORY DAYS featurettes

Deleted Scenes

Additional scenes from the original workprint cut

Behind-the-Scenes footage And more…

