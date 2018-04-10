Platinum Dunes Founders Avoiding Remakes Going Forward

For better or worse, production company Platinum Dunes has become intrinsically linked with many remakes of horror’s most iconic series in the last 15 years. Kicking off in 2003 with a remake of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, the company has also given The Amityville Horror, Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Hitcher the remake treatment. With the company’s co-creators, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form, having found success this past weekend with A Quiet Place, the duo promise to leave remakes behind.

“We’ve rebooted enough,” Fuller shared with CinePOP. “We’ve done all of our [rebooted] horror movies. We’re not going to be doing that anymore.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While their visions of Amityville Horror and A Nightmare on Elm Street may have been disappointing to fans, their Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Friday the 13th films were somewhat successful both at the box office and with horror fans. Possibly due to their remakes’ mixed results or to forge a new path, the duo wants to focus on original stories.

“For us, as a company, we’re always looking for original material. And the idea of finding something original was important for us,” Form noted of their recent release. “We made a film where there’s two to three minutes of talking in the movie, where sound is a full character, and it feels like audiences are really responding to those ingredients.”

The producers might be more focused on unique stories, but they did recently share their disappointment that a Friday the 13th sequel they had been developing may have now been scrapped indefinitely.

“One of the biggest heartbreaks of the last couple years was that we were about to make that movie and it fell apart. That still hurts,” Fuller shared with Arrow in the Head. “The fans reach out to us; Andrew doesn’t really engage because he’s not on Twitter, but I am and I hear from the fans and that’s all they ask about. We get asked about that more than anything else. Fans think it’s so simple, that if we want to make the movie we can go make it, and that’s just not the case. There are rights issues; originally, Warner Bros. owned the rights, then Paramount had them for a couple of years, and now I think the rights are reverting back to Warner Bros.”

A Quiet Place is in theaters now.

Do you think any Platinum Dunes remakes deserve a sequel? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T CinePOP]