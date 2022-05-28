Rob Zombie's The Munsters Shares New Set Video

✖

House of 1,000 Corpses and Halloween (2007) director Rob Zombie has been filming his new Munsters movie, which is based on the beloved sitcom from the 1960s. Despite Zombie's history with R-rated horror, it was revealed earlier this year that the movie will be rated PG. Zombie has been sharing lots of content from the film's set, including some neat videos. This week, the director took to Instagram to share a clip featuring Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster as Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster.

"A quick clip of Lily and Herman out in the cemetery getting a few touch-ups before jumping back into the laughs. Always got to keep those Munsters looking freshly undead. Side note: music by @zeussproducer," Zombie wrote. "Another night working the graveyard shift! Spooky times!💚🦇," Phillips replied. You can check out the post below:

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Zombie's upcoming film might be getting a new home. The movie was originally announced as being an original for Peacock, but Bloody Disgusting reported rumors that the film may have been sold off to Netflix and could be premiering later this year on the streaming service.

"There's not a better person in Hollywood, or anywhere else on the planet, who should be making The Munsters movie other than Rob Zombie," actor Daniel Roebuck, who plays Grandpa in the film, previously shared with Horror Geek Life. "It's gone through the hands of so many other people and I know Rob wasn't just looking for something to attach his coattails to. He's a huge fan of it and being a life-long fan approaching this material it really is as good as it gets. I know Sheri, and nobody works harder than Sheri Zombie. I've written a part for her in a movie I wrote and directed, as well as another film I co-wrote and co-directed, so that's what I think of her talent. I think she's terrific and I absolutely love working with her."

The Munsters will also feature Richard Brake (31, 3 from Hell) as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang and Sylvester McCoy (Doctor Who) as Igor in addition to appearances by Catherine Schell (Doctor Who), Cassandra Peterson (Elvira), and Dee Wallace (E.T.). Jorge Garcia (LOST) will appear in the film as Floop, an all-new character described as a "hunchback assistant" to Dr. Wolfgang and "Herman Munster's best buddy."

Stay tuned for details on The Munsters movie.