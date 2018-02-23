Netflix’s ‘Sabrina’ Casts Richard Coyle in Villain Role

The cast of Netflix‘s Sabrina series is continuing to grow, and a pretty major villain has come on board.

The adaptation of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has reportedly cast Richard Coyle in the series, according to TVLine. Coyle will be playing Father Blackwood, a villainous character who does not seem to have a clear Archie Comics counterpart.

Father Blackwood is described as “High Priest of the Church of Night and Dean of the Academy of the Unseen Arts. Ruthless and ambitious, Blackwood hides a terrifying dark agenda that will put him in direct conflict with Sabrina (Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka) and other members of the coven.”

Coyle is best known for his roles in Covert Affairs, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, and Coupling.

Coyle’s addition into the show is particularly interesting, as it hints at a larger antagonist for the show besides Mary Wardell/Madam Satan (Michelle Gomez). While there’s no telling if the two antagonists have any tie to each other, Sabrina fans will surely be excited to find out.

As fans know, the Riverdale spinoff is expected to focus on the dark magic underbelly of the Archie Comics world, with the help of its titular protagonist.

“After I read the script, I became immediately obsessed with the role, with how Sabrina is portrayed and how badass the whole thing is,” Shipka recently told ComicBook.com. “It’s going to be really dark and really cool, and have this very like macabre take on everything. I’m really pumped to be a witch. Who wouldn’t be?”

In addition to Shipka and Coyle, the series will feature Lucy Davis and Mirando Otto as Sabrina’s aunts, Hilda and Zelda. Also in the show’s ensemble are Sabrina’s best friend, Rosalind (Jaz Sinclair), and her cousin Ambrose (Chance Perdomo).

Sabrina will debut sometime in 2018 on Netflix.

What do you think of this latest Sabrina casting? Sound off in the comments below.