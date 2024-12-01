Streamer Kai Cenat Lobbies for Role in Scary Movie 6 (And He Might Get It)

From Twitch sensation to potential Hollywood player: Record-breaking streamer Kai Cenat might be taking his talents to one of comedy’s most iconic franchises, thanks to a promising exchange with Scary Movie veteran Marlon Wayans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During his ongoing Mafiathon 2 subathon, Cenat revealed to his audience that his bid for a role in the upcoming Scary Movie 6 had received an encouraging response from Wayans, who famously portrayed Shorty Meeks in the series. “Chat, remember when I asked Marlon to be in Scary Movie 6? He said, ‘Say less. You may get that call.’ Yo! Scary Movie 6, chat! Scary Movie 6 will be stoompid!” the streamer shared during his subathon on November 24th.

Kai Cenat asked Marlon Wayans to be in Scary Movie 6 and replied saying he may be getting that call! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/HuLxGQXyJK — Kai Mafia Updates🗽💫 (@Kaimafiaupdates) November 24, 2024

The potential casting would mark another significant milestone in Cenat’s expanding entertainment portfolio. The AMP member and Twitch star has already dipped his toes into Hollywood waters with an appearance in Good Burger 2, following in the footsteps of fellow streaming personalities like Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys and Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, who featured in Free Guy. Ninja also landed a role in Hotel Transylvania. The timing couldn’t be better for Cenat, who concluded his Mafiathon 2 by shattering Twitch records with an unprecedented 723,000 subscribers, more than doubling the previous record of 326,000 held by VTuber Ironmouse.

Should Cenat secure a role, he would join the latest installment of a beloved parody franchise that has been dormant since Scary Movie 5’s release in 2013. The series has become a cult classic in Hollywood, known for its sharp parodies of contemporary horror films and memorable celebrity cameos. Though his exact role is unknown, if history is any guide, Cenat might appear briefly before meeting an amusingly unfortunate end – a trademark of the franchise’s comedic death scenes.

The possible collaboration between Cenat and Wayans has already generated excitement among fans, who recognize Shorty Meeks as one of Hollywood’s most memorable comedic roles, known for his on-screen absurdity and eccentric personality. Given the series’ history of incorporating contemporary pop culture figures, Cenat’s massive online following could bring a fresh audience to the franchise.

His partnership with Amazon’s Twitch platform could prove particularly advantageous for this potential role, and given Amazon’s ownership of both Twitch and a film studio, the collaboration makes perfect sense. With celebrities regularly appearing on his record-breaking streams and his influence continuing to grow, this movie appearance could be just the latest step in Cenat’s expanding media presence.