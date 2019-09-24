Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Blu-ray Release Details Unveiled

Earlier this summer, the long-awaited movie adaptation of the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark book series landed in theaters, impressing audiences and critics alike. The film took in $92.5 million worldwide and, according to review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, became “Certified Fresh” thanks to 79% of critics giving it a positive score. With the film taking place on Halloween night, it made for a delightful way to usher in the spooky season, which the film’s home video release will surely do, becoming available on Digital HD on October 22nd. The film will land 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 5th. Learn more about the film’s special features below.

In the film, it’s 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind…but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time—stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

4K UHD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD Special Features:

“The Bellows Construct” Featurette

“Creature from the Shadows” Featurette

“Mood Reels” Featurette

“Behind-the-Scenes Trailers: Set Visits” Featurette

“Dark Tales” Featurette

“Retro Horror” Featurette

DVD Special Features:

“Dark Tales” Featurette

“Retro Horror” Featurette

The film was based on the book series by author Alvin Schwartz and artist Stephen Gammell, which terrified an entire generation of young readers. While the content of the stories were interpretations of various urban legends and campfire tales, the tone of the series never shied away from being frightening, which was a main objective for producer Guillermo del Toro with the film.

“The real tragedy of horror is not to have your parents talk to you about it,” del Toro detailed about his goals with the film at a press event earlier this year. “When you’re a kid, you’re curious about two things: sex and death. The rest you can figure out in a manual. A lot of parents shy away from those things. But we live in the real world. When we live in a great world, we can avoid these things. But we need to know the darkness to know the light.”

He continued, “It’s something to bond over. I wish my father and mother watched [horror] with me. The world is constantly telling you about everything great, as a kid — in yogurt and shampoo commercials, in movies where nobody looks like you. Horror movies tell you: ‘There is a dark side, don’t worry.’ I think that’s really important.”

Check out Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark on Digital HD on October 22nd and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 5th.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!