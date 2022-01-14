Scream 6 Set Photos Reveal Courteney Cox's Return as Gale Weathers

Though it was already confirmed that actress Courteney Cox is set to reprise the role of Gale Weathers in the upcoming sixth Scream movie, seeing her in costume on the set will be a balm for fans still upset that Neve Campbell isn't returning. People has the photos of Cox on the set, wearing a classic Gale Weathers ensemble, a blue pantsuit with green heels. As fans might recall the fifth movie in the series, released earlier this year, saw Gale working in New York City, back in her old field of news reporting. With the upcoming sixth movie seemingly set in the Big Apple, will Gale get back in the spotlight?

"I did not die so yes you will see me," Cox told Variety in a recent interview. "Gale's pretty strong. She may not ever [die], but who knows!" The most recent Scream movie also ended with a somber note. Despite Gale and David Arquette's Dewey Riley getting divorced and estranged between Scream 4 and Scream (2022), the film ended with her promising to write a book about her former husband, telling the world the story of his heroism. The guy did survive four other Ghostface killings before eventually succumbing to the knife, hopefully the same won't be sad about Gale after the (still untitled) Scream 6.

Details about the sequel have revealed it "continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter." It's been reported in recent weeks that the film will seemingly take place in New York City and also be set during the Winter time.

Other confirmed cast members for Scream 6 include Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, who will reprise their roles from 2022's Scream. Actor Dermot Mulroney is also set to appear with actress Hayden Panettiere, reprising her Scream 4 role of Kirby Reed as well. Jack Champion (Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water), Liana Liberato (Light as a Feather), Devyn Nekoda (Sneakerella), and Josh Segarra (Arrow's Adrian Chase) have all signed on for hte sequel as well which recently hired Mission: Impossible star Henry Czerny as well. As previously reported, Neve Campbell will not be back as Sydney Prescott, marking a first for the franchise.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will also be returning for the new film as well which features a script by written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. "This movie has to be willing to risk it all in order to subvert all of those expectations," Gillett previously told Empire about the upcoming Scream 6. "And we're so far down the rabbit hole of Scream movies, that it's all up for grabs at this point." The new Scream is scheduled to hit theaters on March 31, 2023