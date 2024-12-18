Scream 7 Confirms the Only Cast Member To Appear in Every Movie Is Back

Scream 7 is bringing back another fan-favorite character according to Variety.

Courtney Cox, who appeared in Scream‘s 1996 debut as reporter Gale Weathers, will continue her record of appearing in every Scream film. She’s been in talks to return for quite some time but nothing was officially set in stone.

After Dewey’s murder, Gale returns to Woodsboro to go after Ghostface again. That’s where she meets Sam (Billy Loomis’ daughter) and her half-sister Tara. There’s a lot of tension between the women due to Gale’s embellished and fabricated lies in her book. In Scream 6 Gale is trying to help them unmask Ghostface in the Big Apple.

She finds the killer’s shrine and even stands toe-to-toe with them at one point, threatening to shoot them in the “f–king head.” Unfortunately, she gets stabbed several times and is pretty much left for dead. She isn’t dead, though. She is rushed to the hospital with a weak pulse but manages to pull through and it’s revealed at the end of the movie that she did survive the attack.

Scream 7 Has Several Returning Stars

The Spyglass franchise was originally beginning to center on Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega) but Barrera was fired due to her controversial social media comments last year. This soured many fans and that distaste only grew stronger when Ortega pulled out of the project, though there are conflicting reports as to why. Thus, they were forced to pivot in an entirely new direction.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that everyone’s favorite final girl Neve Campbell had officially signed on to return as Sidney Prescott following disagreements about her pay. “Those movies have been such a big part of my life and it means so much to me, and I was sad to miss the last one, to not be a part of it,” Campbell told PEOPLE.

“I was really grateful that they came back to me in a respectful way,” she continued. “I think that means a lot to women and to society. I’m grateful to be able to step in into Sidney’s shoes again and tell her story.”

In addition to Cox and Campbell, Mason Gooding who portrayed Chad Meeks-Martin in Scream (2022) and Scream 6, is making a controversial comeback. Additionally, Ghostbusters star McKenna Grace and Yellowstone‘s Isabel May were tapped for unnamed roles.

Scream 7 slashes into theaters in February 2026.