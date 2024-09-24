Iconic Scream Star Admits They Haven't Officially Signed on for a Scream 7 Return

Courteney Cox was in talks to return, but no deal is yet in place.

Gale Weathers will presumably show up in Scream 7, but nothing is for sure yet. That's according to star Courteney Cox, who has still not signed a deal for the upcoming horror sequel. Cox, who has appeared in all six previous installments of the franchise, suggested that the script is still being rewritten, which Bloody Disgusting took to mean it's possible that the involvement of Gale Weathers -- or at least her camera time and level of involvement, haven't been finalized at this point.

The cast of Scream 7 has been a moving target, and that has driven a lot of the conversation around the film. Neve Campbell is back after having missed the sixth installment due to a pay dispute, but prior to her return, the production lost stars Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera back in March . There's no word yet as to whether Jasmin Savoy Brown or Mason Gooding will return to the movie, but original Scream writer Kevin Williamson is definitely back, this time as director. Williamson, who served as a producer on all the Scream films as well as Halloween: H20, previously directed the 1999 comedy/thriller Teaching Mrs. Tingle.

"I'm not officially signed on," Cox told Variety. "I'm not, but there will be a Scream 7."

Campbell has said that what brought her back to the bargaining table was the high concept of the new film, which centers on Sidney Prescott (Campbell). The character could sometimes be taken for granted, but after a short absence from the franchise, they're treating her return as the new installment's "main event."

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Campbell said she was "super grateful" that the studio took her compensation concerns seriously, and teased that it's possible fans could see other franchise veterans return in the new movie.

"We are going to follow Sidney," Campbell told ET, comparing the move to Halloween and the return of Jamie Lee Curtis. "They did pitch the concept to me, and it's the reason that I jumped on board," Campbell added. "I love these movies, they are so much fun to be a part of, I'm so grateful for them, I could never have imagined being a part of a movie that would have lasted this many decades."

"The fandom is nuts, they are incredible and very passionate about these films," she added. "I'm excited to give them a new one."

The planned release for Scream 7 is coming up in late 2025.