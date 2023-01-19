Scream 6 Gets Full-Length Trailer

Paramount Pictures has been in the Scream business for over 20 years and recently reinvigorated the franchise with last years Scream V. Scream V features a new generation of characters as well as brought back all of the iconic characters from previous movies, but the next film in the franchise will move past that. Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) will no longer be the focus of the franchise, with it focusing on Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmine Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding's character. The sixth film in the franchise will also have a different setting as New York City was revealed to be where Scream VI takes place in the first teaser for the sequel. Not much is known about the plot of the film, but Paramount has released a second trailer that should give fans a lot more details.

You can check out the trailer below!

The new Scream is set to see the return of the fifth movie's newcomers Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad), and Jenna Ortega (Tara) as well as Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere (Kirby) and first-timers Dermot Mulroney and Tony Revolori. The film will also feature longtime franchise star Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. Sadly, Neve Campbell won't be returning to the Scream franchise for the first time since it began in 1996. It's been reported that Campbell will not be returning as Sidney Prescott due to a pay disagreement. In August, Campbell spoke with PEOPLE and opened up about the discrepancy in pay equality.

"I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years," Campbell told the magazine. "And as a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued." She added, "I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn't do that. I couldn't walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that."

Does Scream VI Have a Time Jump?

Barrera recently spoke to the 20 Questions On Deadline podcast (via ScreenRant) and revealed when the sixth movie takes place.

"No, it's not [a big time jump] at all. It's almost directly after the last one. Basically, the amount of time that has passed between one movie and the other is the amount of time that has passed in Scream time," Barrera explained. The new movie is also leaving Woodsboro and heading to New York, which Barrera recently called a "more mortifying" setting.

Scream VI hits theaters on March 10, 2023.

What do you think about the trailer? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!