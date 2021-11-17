Shudder Delivering Joe Bob Ruins Christmas Last Drive-In Special in December

While a Season 4 of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is confirmed to be coming to Shudder, fans of the series will be given the gift of another holiday special next month, with Briggs taking to Twitter to confirm that Joe Bob Ruins Christmas will be coming to the service in December. Keeping in tradition with previous specials, Joe Bob Ruins Christmas is expected to deliver surprise screenings of films that may or may not relate to holiday traditions, with Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl offering their signature brand of wit and wisdom to each film. Joe Bob Ruins Christmas will air on Friday, December 17th at 9 p.m. ET on ShudderTV and is expected to be available On Demand shortly after.

“We’re baaaack! It’s an auction, it’s a telethon, and it’s the kind of genre-bending movie choices that are guaranteed to make you say ‘Huh? What? Explain that one again.’ Join us for a major distortion of what Christmas is all about. Friday December 17, 9 p.m. Eastern/6 Pacific,” Briggs confirmed on Twitter.

Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, Briggs made a name for himself in the horror community with projects like Joe Bob’s Drive-In Theater and MonsterVision, with the host returning for what was seemingly a sendoff in 2018 with Shudder’s 24-hour The Last Drive-In. Due to the overwhelming success of the event, Briggs returned later that year with holiday-themed specials, with December events in subsequent years including A Very Joe Bob Christmas, Joe Bob’s Red Christmas, and Joe Bob Saves Christmas.

Interestingly, while the last two holiday events featured films that unfold during the winter season, A Very Joe Bob Christmas instead saw the horror host screening four films in the Phantasm series. Additionally, while his first holiday special included four films, his next holiday special consisted of three movies while his four most recent specials celebrating other holidays over the years have only been double features. Based on this trend, his upcoming event will likely include two films being screened.

This might not be the only special on the way, as earlier this year, Darcy tweeted that there would be five specials being filmed before Season 4, with the recent Halloween event and now this upcoming holiday special being two of those five. Whether three more specials are on the way or if plans have since changed is yet to be confirmed.

