Shudder Debuts Teaser for The Last Drive-In: Joe Bob Ruins Christmas Special

Debuting later this week on Shudder is The Last Drive-In: Joe Bob Ruins Christmas, a double feature of horror movies that embraces the spirit of the season and will feature Joe Bob Briggs’ signature brand of wit and wisdom, which has just earned the below promo to tease the terror and hilarity. In addition to the event honoring the more horrific elements of the holidays, it will also feature a charity auction and telethon, allowing audiences to secure one-of-a-kind items from the beloved series. You can check out the promo below before The Last Drive-In: Joe Bob Ruins Christmas premieres on ShudderTV on December 17th at 9 p.m. ET.

Shudder describes the event, “In what has become an annual holiday tradition, join iconic horror host and foremost drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs for a double feature, just in time for Christmas. The new special will feature a telethon and charity auction of one-of-a-kind props from The Last Drive-In and personal memorabilia from Joe Bob’s 35-year career. The details of this year’s items, charities, and films will be revealed during the special.”

For fans who won’t be able to check out the event as it airs, you can watch the special on-demand through the Shudder app beginning on Sunday, December 19th.

Horror fans have been enjoying Briggs’ horror hosting for decades, having previously seen him on Joe Bob’s Drive-In Theater and MonsterVision, with 2018 seeing what was initially intended to be his sendoff with a 24-hour event on Shudder. The program was so popular, not only did the streaming service’s servers struggle to handle the overload of audiences, but the streamer brought the host back for further hosting opportunities.

Later that year, fans were given specials hosted by Briggs both in honor of Thanksgiving and Christmas, before The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs would return as a weekly series. With all of the holiday-centric specials Briggs has delivered audiences over the years, fans are always surprised by the titles he chooses to highlight. A Very Joe Bob Christmas, for example, showed four entries from the Phantasm franchise, which had little relevance to any December holiday. Subsequent Christmas specials included films like Black Christmas, Jack Frost, and Silent Night, Deadly Night 2, so it seems more likely that this year’s event will highlight seasonally spooky experiences.

Check out The Last Drive-In: Joe Bob Ruins Christmas on December 17th at 9 p.m. ET on ShudderTV before it hits the app’s on-demand service on December 19th.

