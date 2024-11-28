Shudder Will Deliver All-New Joe Bob Briggs Christmas Special in December

Horror fans know that nothing says it’s the holidays quite like a double feature of frightening and festive films on Shudder, with Joe Bob Briggs delivering fans Joe Bob’s Christmas Carnage next month. As per tradition, Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl will unleash two surprise movies on audiences to help them get into the spirit of the season, or as has been the case some years, some entirely unexpected titles that are the furthest things from Christmas. Additionally, next month will also see new installments of the “Just Joe Bob” version of The Last Drive-In, which just highlights Briggs’ commentary on horror classics. Joe Bob’s Christmas Carnage will debut live on Shudder on Friday, December 13th at 9 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on December 15th.

Shudder describes the event, “Snow is falling and the bodies are piling up for Joe Bob’s Christmas Carnage, when Joe Bob and Darcy host two holiday horror flicks featuring so much bloodshed that Santa will think twice before coming down this chimney.”

Shudder describes of “Just Joe Bob,” “All the rants, raves and reviews you can handle… without the movies. Gather ‘round with Joe Bob Briggs, Darcy, and the whole Drive-In crew for the segments and commentary from episodes of The Last Drive-In series. No films, just Joe Bob.”

While there’s already a number of installments of “Just Joe Bob” on Shudder, it would seem as though all of this year’s specials and The Last Drive-In episodes could be added to the collection, though fans will have to wait until December 13th just to see everything that’s in store. Given that some of the films that Joe Bob and Darcy cover are movies that horror fans have seen countless times, or that Shudder doesn’t own the rights to stream certain movies in perpetuity, “Just Joe Bob” is a great way to enjoy The Last Drive-In even without watching the full movie being highlighted.

Briggs has been delighting horror fans for decades on various platforms, first with Joe Bob’s Drive-in Theater and then with MonsterVision. After the conclusion of MonsterVision in 2000, fans had to wait until 2018 for Briggs to host the 24-hour The Last Drive-In, a marathon originally envisioned as the sendoff to the horror host. The popularity of the event instead entirely revived excitement for Briggs, resulting in his return to Shudder.

Before having the weekly The Last Drive-In, Briggs first returned to Shudder in honor of Thanksgiving, with his 2018 special Joe Bob’s Dinners of Death featuring The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, The Hills Have Eyes, Dead or Alive, and Blood Rage. When Briggs returned a month later for A Very Joe Bob Christmas, fans were anticipating holiday-themed horror movies, only to be treated to four of the five films in the Phantasm series. While Briggs’ December specials have sporadically highlighted movies like Black Christmas or Jack Frost, the host keeps audiences on their toes by opting to showcase movies like ‘Gator Bait or The Brain.

Tune in to Joe Bob’s Christmas Carnage on Shudder on Friday, December 13th at 9 p.m. ET.

