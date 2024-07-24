Blumhouse’s Speak No Evil Gets New Trailer

While the summer months offer many people the opportunity to go on relaxing vacations, the all-new horror movie from Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures Speak No Evil explores a world in which a quiet excursion turns into a living nightmare, which has just earned an all-new trailer. The film stars James McAvoy, who had a long history of compelling and charming roles in movies and TV in his career, only for M. Night Shyamalan to tap the actor to star as the villain in his 2017 Split, unlocking a horrifying new dynamic for the performer, which looks to be on full display in this upcoming movie. Check out the new trailer for Speak No Evil above before it hits theaters on September 13th.

The movie is described, “When an American family is invited to spend the weekend at the idyllic country estate of a charming British family they befriended on vacation, what begins as a dream holiday soon warps into a snarled psychological nightmare.”

From Blumhouse, the producer of The Black Phone, Get Out, and The Invisible Man, comes an intense suspense thriller for our modern age, starring BAFTA award-winner James McAvoy (Split, Glass) in a riveting performance as the charismatic, alpha-male estate owner whose untrammeled hospitality masks an unspeakable darkness.

Speak No Evil stars Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate, Halt and Catch Fire) and SAG award-winner Scoot McNairy (Argo, A Quiet Place Part II) as American couple Louise and Ben Dalton, who, along with their 11-year-old daughter Agnes (Alix West Lefler; The Good Nurse, Riverdale), accept the weekend-holiday invitation of Paddy (McAvoy), his wife Ciara (Aisling Franciosi; Game of Thrones, The Fall) and their furtive, mute son Ant (newcomer Dan Hough).

Written for the screen and directed by James Watkins, the writer-director of Eden Lake and the award-winning gothic ghost story The Woman in Black, Speak No Evil is based on the screenplay of the 2022 Danish horror sensation Gæsterne, written by Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup. That film earned 11 Danish Film Awards nominations, the Danish equivalent of the Oscars.

Speak No Evil is produced by Jason Blum (Five Nights at Freddy’s, M3GAN) for Blumhouse and by Paul Ritchie (McMafia, The Ipcress File) and is executive produced by Beatriz Sequeira for Blumhouse, Jacob Jarek, and Christian Tafdrup.

Speak No Evil lands in theaters on September 13th.

