Spiral Writer's New Movie Reportedly So Brutal a Cameraman Passed Out While Filming

Spiral writer Josh Stolberg's new movie, Skill House, is apparently so brutal that a cameraman working on the film became so sick to their stomach that they passed out. On social media last week, Stolberg shared a photo from a scene they had just filmed for the project and recounted that the brutal scene caused the camera operated to pass out, prompting work to stop for half an hour. The photo is pretty gruesome with a lot of fake blood and gore so we won't directly share it, but you can check it out for yourself here.

"Yikes!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground," Stolberg wrote. "Had to stop down for a 1/2 hour. He's okay now but… get ready for some crazy shit!"

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, who stars in the film, also shared the photo with his own commentary, noting that the film is taking "horror to the next level".

"Crazy night one of our camera men passed out cold for 30min from the scene," he wrote. "Couldn't take how real it was. We're elevating horror to the next level. This is gonna change the rules of the game."

Outside of the comments on social media, the film's producer Ryan Kavanaugh was on set when the incident happened and told Entertainment Weekly that production got started back up again within an hour of the incident.

"When it happened, it was nighttime, dimly lit, and we were in the middle of filming a frightening scene that involved a lot of blood," Kavanaugh said. "One of our camera operators literally dropped and passed out. The camera broke, an on-set medic came and tended to him, and we broke for almost an hour. He was a trooper though, and he resumed shooting within an hour."

Skill House is currently in production in Los Angeles at the TikTok "collab house" known as Sway House. The film is said to examine social media and influencer culture and what those new to the sphere are willing to do to attain fame. The film is said to have been conceived as the first in a franchise. In addition to Jackson, the film will star TikTok star Bryce Hall, UFC veteran Paige VanZant, Leah Pipes (Sorority Row), McCarrie McCausland (Army Wives), Ivan Leung (The Tender Bar), Neal McDonough (Yellowstone), John DeLuca (Spree), Caitlin Carmichael (Midnight in the Switchgrass), Dani Oliveros (Roar), Emily Mei (The Download) and Jacob Skidmore (Trinkets).

Skill House does not yet have a release date.