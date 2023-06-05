King on Screen: New Documentary About Stephen King Adaptations Gets Trailer

For nearly 50 years, Stephen King has been a seminal force in literature, with the compelling storylines he's been delivering bringing with them a wealth of cinematic adaptations, with the new documentary King on Screen chronicling those adaptations. With dozens of his stories being brought to life by dozens of filmmakers, King's work has impacted the entire cinematic history of horror, while the success of movies like Stand by Me and The Shawshank Redemption also highlights his strengths as a storyteller in other genres. You can check out the trailer for King on Screen below before it hits select theaters on August 11th and Blu-ray and On Demand on December 8th.

King on Screen is described, "1976, Brian de Palma directs Carrie, the first novel by Stephen King. Since then, more than 50 directors have adapted the master of horror's books, in more than 80 films and series, making him the most adapted author alive in the world. What's so fascinating about him that filmmakers cannot stop adapting his works? King on Screen reunites the filmmakers that have adapted Stephen King's books for cinema and TV, including Frank Darabont (Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, The Walking Dead), Tom Holland (The Langoliers, Chucky), Mick Garris (The Stand, Sleepwalkers), and Taylor Hackford (Dolores Claiborne, Ray). It is a movie made for the fans and with the fans, led by an international ambition."

King on Screen was directed by Daphné Baiwir and also features interviews with Mike Flanagan, Vincenzo Natali, Greg Nicotero, Mark L. Lester, Dee Wallace, Tim Curry, and James Caan.

"Daphné has done a spectacular job of showcasing the talented filmmakers who brought the work of Stephen King to life in moving images," Dark Star Pictures President Michael Repsch shared in a statement when the project was announced. "As a lifelong King fan, I could not be more excited to bring this film to audiences across North America and have it as a part of the Dark Star family."

The most recent Stephen King adaptation, The Boogeyman, just landed in theaters this past weekend, while projects inspired by 'Salem's Lot, Pet Semetary, The Long Walk, and IT are also on the way.

King on Screen hits select theaters on August 11th and Blu-ray and On Demand on December 8th.

