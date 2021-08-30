Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot Movie Adds Joker, Unbreakable Stars to New Adaptation

✖

Following news last week that the new adaptation of Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot had found its leading man, the new movie has expanded its cast even more. Previously we learned that Lewis Pullman (son of actor Bill Pullman and star of The Strangers: Prey at Night and Bad Times at the El Royale) would play the lead character, Ben Mears, and now we know who will join him. Deadline reports that a trio of new additions have been made with Makenzie Leigh (Gotham, The Assistant), Bill Camp (Joker) and Spencer Treat Clark (Unbreakable, Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) will appear in the film.

In the film, and King's original story, Pullman's Ben Mears is a writer who returns to his childhood home Jerusalem’s Lot and while attempting to work on his next novel will realize that a vampire has taken hold of the town. Leigh till play the part of Susan Norton, Mears' love interest and a helpful hand in the fight against the vampire. Camp is set to play Matthew Burke, a local high school English teacher that reveals to Mears the evils of the Marsten House. Clark will take on the role of Mike Ryerson, the local gravedigger who becomes one of the town's vampires.

Written and directed by Gary Dauberman, who previously dabbled in the realm of Stephen King by writing the scripts for the two IT movies, the film marks his second as a director having previously helmed 2019's Annabelle Comes Home..

"I did have a unique way into it but again, I think the book in itself is unique," Dauberman said to EW in 2019 when it was revealed he was writing the project. "Certainly now, I haven’t seen a scary vampire movie in a long, long time and I’d really love to tackle that. It’s one of my favorite books. It’s one of my favorite Stephen King books. We felt it should have the cinematic treatment that we gave It. It was a miniseries as well. The experience of bringing that to the big screen was such a joy that I was so happy we will have the opportunity to do that for Salem’s Lot."

No release date for the new 'Salem's Lot has been announced yet but production is scheduled to begin next month. The project joins a roster of other Stephen King adaptations in the works include The Long Walk from André Øvredal, Christine from Bryan Fuller, The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon from Lynne Ramsay, From a Buick 8 from Jim Mickle, The Running Man from Edgar Wright, a reboot of Firestarter, a prequel to Pet Sematary, and even more.