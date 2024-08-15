Stranger Things Collection at Bath & Body Works Expands With New Scents, Pedestals, and More

Earlier this summer, a collaboration with Stranger Things was unveiled at Bath & Body Works, as three-wick candles were released that honored iconic elements of the Netflix series. This was just the beginning of the fun, as the brand has confirmed that not only will there be more scents coming to stores and online later this month, but the lineup will be expanding to include candle pedestals, hand soaps, and more must-have items that both pay respects to the sci-fi series and also deliver the quality of fragrance that Bath & Body Works fans know and love. These new Stranger Things items will be available online and in stores beginning on August 22nd.

Per press release, “The makers of your favorite scents are back with the final installment of the Bath & Body Works x Stranger Things partnership. The limited-edition collection spans 15 products to truly immerse customers in The Upside Down and transform their viewing experience.”

New three-wick candle scents are as follows:

The Upside Down – Notes of mossy stone, smokey birch tree, and eerie fog

Fragrance inspired by the Hawkins woods with a packaging design that features the iconic vines found in The Upside Down.

The Demogorgon – Notes of black orchid petals, spicy cedarwood, and dark patchouli

Fragrance inspired by an orchid that the Demogorgon was based on with a packaging design that features the head unfurling like a flower to reveal petals lined with sharp teeth.

Eddie’s Leather Jacket – Motes of black leather, soft musk, and smoked suede

Fragrance inspired by the question “what does Eddie Munson smell like?” with a packaging design that features his guitar and the texture from his staple leather jacket.

The Stranger Things collection from Bath & Body Works

Other items in the lineup include:

Light-up Vines 3-Wick Candle Holder

Retail: $49.95

Represents the vines that are growing in the Upside Down

Light-up The Upside Down 3-Wick Candle Holder ($79.95)

Retail: $79.95

Represents the duality of the two worlds featuring two scenes/icons from the show: friends biking and the Demogorgon

Single Wick Candle (Available in The Upside Down)

Retail: $16.95

Exclusively fragranced soy wax blend candle

Proprietary fragrance wax blend is formulated to provide the best fragrance experience

Quality lead-free wicks

Burns for approximately 30-50 hours

Amazing quality from beginning to end

Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap (Available in The Upside Down, The Demogorgon, and Eddie’s Leather Jacket)

Retail: $8.95

Made with natural essential oils, vitamin E, shea extract and aloe

Light, luxurious foaming formula

Bottle made with 100% recycled material

PocketBac Hand Sanitizer (Available in The Upside Down)

Retail: $1.95

Made with essential oils, shea extract, vitamin E, and aloe

Refreshing gel in a pocket-friendly design to keep hands clean and conditioned on the go

Formula is 71% alcohol (meeting CDC guidelines) and effective against 99.9% of bacteria species commonly found on hands

Pairs with your favorite PocketBac holder (sold separately)

Light-up Christmas Lights PocketBac Holder

Retail: $14.95

Features iconic string lights from the show

Demogorgon PocketBac Holder

Retail: $9.95

Depicts the head of the Demogorgon from the series

Sound-making Cassette Tape PocketBac Holder

Retail: $14.95

Inspired by Eddie’s love for music and the ’80s nostalgia of the show

Plays the Stranger Things main title song

Demogorgon Wallflowers Fragrance Plug Nightlight

Retail: $36.95

Provides always-on fragrance and features the Demogorgon from the series

Nightlight glows continuously

Perfect for every (and any) room

Pairs with your favorite Wallflowers fragrance refills (sold separately)

Wallflowers Fragrance Bulb (Available in The Upside Down)

Retail: $7.95

Fills any room with noticeable, always-on fragrance

Made with natural essential oils

Lasts up to 30 days

Pairs with any Wallflowers Fragrance Plug (sold separately)

