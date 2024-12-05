Stranger Things Casts Grey’s Anatomy Star As Its New Victor Creel

One of the doctors from Grey’s Anatomy is making the leap from the hospital to the Broadway stage by way of the Upside Down. According to Variety, Grey’s Anatomy alum T.R. Knight has been cast as Victor Creel in the upcoming stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The show is set to open in 2025. Knight joins other newly announced cast members, including Rosie Benton as Virginia Creel, Alex Breaux as Dr. Brenner, Nicky Eldridge as Bob Newby, Andrew Hovelson as Principal Newby, Alison Jaye as Joyce Maldonado, Gabrielle Nevaeh as Patty Newby, and Burke Swanson as James Hopper Jr. Louis McCartney was previously announced as playing Henry Creel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a spinoff of the wildly popular Netflix series Stranger Things and takes place in the fictional Hawkins, Indiana decades before the events of the series. In the play, “young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously, and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

As fans of Stranger Things knows, Henry Creel ends up becoming a very significant character in the series, making his debut in Season 4 of the series as Vecna, a horrific and malevolent being from the Upside Down that not only torments his victims with their past traumas but then kills them sadistically. In terms of Victor Creel, that character also has significance in Stranger Things as an infamous figure in Hawkins’ history as it was believed that he brutally murdered his entire family — murders that Henry was actually responsible for. Victor ultimately ends up giving Nancy and Robin the information they need to save Max from Vecna’s curse.

Knight may be best known for his role as Dr. George O’Malley on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy where he portrayed the surgical intern for five seasons. He briefly reprised his role in 2020 during Season 17, appearing in an episode in which Meredith is in a coma due to COVID-19. Knight is also no stranger to the stage, appearing opposite Patti LuPone in the 2001 revival of Noises Off and various other productions.

And when it comes to Netflix’s Stranger Things, the series is set to return for its fifth and final season sometime in 2025. While not much is currently known about the final season of the series, Dustin Henderson actor Gaten Matarazzo has previously teased that the final season will be an intense one.

“The rest of the town, obviously, [are] now finally well aware that some sh-t is going down…” Matarazzo said. “I think it’s the same, like, vibe we know and love about this gang and getting on their adventures and, of course, the ultimate goal of stopping all this and preventing the Upside Down from infiltrating. But in the context of some pretty serious blows to the group. Of course, Dustin suffered a pretty serious loss at the end of four and you witnessed the death of a really close friend…”

He added, “The plan for people seeing it is definitely next year. That’s the goal. And there’s always setbacks. There’s always things that come into play when making a season, especially one that’s huge. So, there’s no guarantees, but I think next year is a safe bet.”