The Stranger Things Cast Gets You Caught Up for Season 3

The first two seasons of Stranger Things depicted a complex mystery full of unexpected twists and turns, which helped earned it a passionate and widespread fan base. The last season debuted in 2017 and, while fans have had nearly two years to watched those initial seasons repeatedly, it’s easy to lose track of the narrative’s various reveals. With the third season debuting in a week, fans might not have time to watch the first two seasons before its premiere, with the cast taking it upon themselves to walk you through the events of the first two seasons in the video above.

In the new season of the series, it’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.

While the blend of horror and sci-fi storylines initially intrigued audiences, what kept us coming back for more is the dynamic between the characters. Seeing that dynamic reflected in the above video while also preparing us for the new season builds our anticipation immensely.

Not seen in the above recap is David Harbour’s Chief Hopper, who previously teased what to expect in the new season.

“It’s bigger, and it’s more Spielbergian. I felt Season One was very Stephen King, Season Two was very Spielberg, and we get even more Spielbergian in our aesthetic,” Harbour shared with Collider. “It’s got a lot of color to it this year, we really get into the ’80s more; it’s ’85, Hopper has a whole new getup, he’s got a mustache — we’re leaning into it in a really fun, interesting way.”

He continued, “Also it’s got a lot of love, and it always has from the very beginning. That’s the thing that’s very special about the show, it has tremendous heart. I always get choked up when I watch it, and this season is no different. It takes a lot of risks, but in its essence it’s going to smack you in the heart. It’s really funny and it’s really beautiful and there are some big, big surprises.”

Season Three of Stranger Things lands on Netflix on July 4th.

