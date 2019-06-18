Stranger Things Fans Freak Out Over Possible Spoiler Reveal During MTV Awards

It’s only a matter of weeks until Stranger Things‘ highly-anticipated third season is released, and it looks like fans already have a reason to be wary of spoilers. Three of the show’s castmates made an appearance on Monday’s MTV Awards, where they joked about whether or not the category they were announcing needed a spoiler warning.

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson on the hit Netflix series, initially got confused by the spoiler warning, before his costars Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp clarified what was happening. Matarazzo then joked “Good, now I don’t need to tell them Dustin dies”.

In the hours since the MTV Awards initially aired, fans have begun to speculate if this Dustin “spoiler” could be true — and how unhappy they would be if it is. Given the fact that Matarazzo recently called Season 3 the goriest installment yet, it will be interesting to see what the truth ends up being. Here’s a round-up of some of those rather-worried reactions.

if dustin dies i will kill @Stranger_Things — kalissa (@toulousekali) June 18, 2019

chicos, gaten dijo que dustin muere, hijo no te burles ok #MTVAwards — ًgrecia -16 days (@8Osmileven) June 18, 2019

lo normal estaba viendo los mtv awards, y cuando entraron los chicos de st y Gaten dijo “es que no quiero hacer un spoiler, pero Dustin muere” QUEEEEEE LPM ESTOS NIÑOS ME ESTÁN JUGANDO CON MI CORAZÓN ESTO NO PUEDE SER VERDADDD — hottie (@StefanieVK2) June 18, 2019

