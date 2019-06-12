Stranger Things Star Promises a “Gorier” Season 3

Stranger Things‘ highly-anticipated third season is still over a month away, but it sounds like fans should be prepared for a pretty intense ride. During the cast’s recent appearance on Good Morning America (via Entertainment Weekly), series star Gaten Matarazzo teased that fans can expect a lot more gore in the new episodes, and that they aren’t “for the faint of heart”.

“It’s definitely gorier, which is pretty cool,” Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, revealed. “If you don’t like gorier stuff, I mean watch it anyway…It’s not for the faint of heart.”

Given what we’ve already seen of the season – including the rather creepy new monster – in trailers and such, this news probably isn’t that surprising. As the show’s cast and crew have said in the past, the new batch of episodes will take on a different approach to its 1980s pastiche, while also turning up the horror aspects.

“We would say that this is our most unapologetically fun season,” co-creator Ross Duffer admitted earlier this year. “Yet at the same time, it is also our most horrifying and intense season. It’s this wild mix of tones that we think really sets this season apart.”

After the previous two seasons of Stranger Things dominated the pop culture conversation, the notion of the series getting even more epic and scope and scale hasn’t been far from the cast and crew’s minds.

“It does feel bigger, just filming it — obviously I haven’t seen any of it, but it does feel bigger, darker, scarier,” Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer shared in a previous interview. “It felt like they noticeably bumped it up to a different level this season. So I’m excited to see it, too. I don’t know how they do it, [creators] the [Duffer] brothers, but yeah, I’m excited.”

“I wish I could characterize the season, but to me it’s so big,” series star David Harbour echoed in an interview last year. “For example, did you find last season to be darker? There were certainly elements of it that were scary, but I thought there was also a lot of fun, a lot of joy and a lot of silliness, with Steve being a dad and the kids as Ghostbusters. Just taking my story, for example, it’s fun to see Hopper having adopted Eleven. She’s become legitimized in the society, in the world of Hawkins. And he’s a father now. He’s raising a teenage daughter, with all that that entails. So I think that can be pretty funny to see his inadequacies in all of this.”

Season 3 of Stranger Things will debut on July 4th on Netflix.