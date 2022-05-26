Stranger Things Creators Address How Much of a Gap There Will Be Before Season 5

✖

Fans have had to wait nearly three years since the last season of Stranger Things debuted for the upcoming Season 4 – Volume 1 to land on Netflix, but according to series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, we shouldn't expect to have to wait quite as long for the final season of the series to move forward. The wait from Season 1 to Season 2 was 15 months and the wait from Season 2 to Season 3 was under two years, though production on this latest season faced an extended delay due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent social-distancing protocols.

When asked by Variety if fans should expect another long wait for a new season, Matt and Ross Duffer shared, "Don't hold us to it, but the gap should be quite a bit shorter this time, due to the fact that we already have an initial outline, and we can't imagine there will be another six-month forced hiatus."

This will surely keep fans hopeful about the series' future, but without the six-month hiatus, the wait for Season 4 still would have been more than two years. In this regard, we surely shouldn't expect to get the final season of the series until late 2023 at the earliest. However, with the Duffer brothers having confirmed they at least have an outline for the final season, it could expedite the production to potentially start shooting later this year.

With six months having only passed within the narrative, fans will surely wonder if there will be a time jump between Seasons 4 and 5, especially given how the young actors have aged so much.

"We had all the [Season 4] scripts before we started shooting, so we could look at the whole thing as a whole. And we outlined all of five," Matt Duffer expressed to Collider earlier this month. "So it really is four and five are like of a piece, and this was due to the six-month hiatus that we had due to the pandemic. So we don't typically have as much time. It usually feels like the train is going down the tracks and Ross and I and our writers are just throwing down track as we're going, once we're halfway through the season. And for the first time ever, we were able to look at it globally, not just Season 4, but Season 5 as well."

Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 1 premieres on Netflix on May 27th.

