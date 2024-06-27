Stranger Things Star Has Optimistic Update About Final Season Return

The fourth season of Stranger Things was released back in 2022, and one of the highlights of the season was the addition of Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson. Quinn's role in the show quickly shot him to stardom and now he has some huge projects on the horizon such as A Quiet Place: Day One, Gladiator 2, and Fantastic Four. Many fans have wondered if Quinn will be popping up in the fifth season of Stranger Things despite Eddie's tragic death. Quinn previously teased a potential return, and recently shared an update with ET while doing press for the A Quiet Place prequel.

Quinn teased that the "chances are high" that he will be seeing the Stranger Things cast and creators in the future. "I love those guys! I'd love to say hello," Quinn said. "I might have that feeling too," Quinn teased when asked about fans feeling hopeful of Eddie's return. "Or maybe I don't," he added with a laugh. "I don't know! Who knows?"

"I'm sure they're working very hard to land the plane," Quinn added of the show's upcoming final season. "It's been a long time that they've been working on that, so I'm really delighted that they're kind of getting towards the end, and they're having a nice time.

How Will Stranger Things End?

(Photo: David Harbour (Jim Hopper) and Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) in Stranger Things Season 4. - Netflix)

Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, revealed that their pitch for the fifth season was a tear-jerker.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Ross Duffer previously told The Wrap. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix p

"I'm gonna just make a bold statement," David Harbour (Jim Hopper) told ComicBook last year. "Each year, it feels like the show's getting bigger and bigger and more exciting. And we have a real responsibility to knock it out of the park in the final season. So if we don't, give me all of your fan rage. Write the petitions. Go ahead, do it. Because I'm going down there next week to start and I'm going to pour my whole heart into this thing. I've read some of the scripts and in my mind, they're stunningly beautiful. It's time. We're going to knock it out of the park. We're going to deliver you the finale that you need, that you want, that I want."eople who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things is expected to return for its final season next year. A Quiet Place: Day One hit theaters tonight.