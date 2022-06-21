Stranger Things Star Teases "Carnage" in Season 4 Finale

Unsurprisingly, Stranger Things has remained a unique cultural phenomenon, with the Netflix original series breaking records and breaking the Internet upon its recent Season 4 return. That is set to continue when the final episodes of Season 4 drop in early July, and there's already been a lot of speculation amongst fans about what those episodes could introduce prior to the final season. While there's no telling exactly what's in store, a new interview with Season 4 breakout star Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson in the new season, teases a lot of trouble.

"The thing is, they've got my family tied up somewhere and if I spoil anything, I'll never see them again," Quinn joked to Variety. "No, I can say there's a guitar scene and that the scale and ambition are astonishing. All the seeds that have been planted bear fruit and it's just carnage. You know the finale is two and a half hours, right? Ending with this monster, feature-length episode is so bold."

In Season 4 of Stranger Things, it's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," the Duffers shared in a statement earlier this year when the final season was announced. "It proved too large to tell in four, but -- as you'll soon see for yourselves -- we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last."

They added, "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross."

Are you excited for the Season 4 finale of Stranger Things? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 4, Part 2 of Stranger Things premieres on July 1st.