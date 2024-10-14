Terrifier 3 Hits 4K Blu-ray With a Collector’s Edition Steelbook

Terrifier 3 4K Blu-ray Steelbook edition

Terrifier 3 is killing it in theaters, and if you want to watch all of the over-the-top blood and gore in the highest quality possible, you’ll want to grab the film on 4K Blu-ray. If you want to take things a step further, a Collector’s Edition Steelbook variant is available with a bloody, black and white Art the Clown cover.

At the time of writing, the Steelbook 4K Blu-ray, standard 4K Blu-ray, and DVD editions are available to pre-order here at Walmart (the October 2025 release date is likely a placeholder until the official date is announced). Look for pre-orders to launch here on Amazon in the coming days. This article will be updated with special features and an official release date when the info becomes available.

“Terrifier 2‘s remarkable success was driven not only by the insatiable appetite for new and thrilling horror icons like Art the Clown but also by its unparalleled theatrical release and marketing, along with its unyielding spirit,” Director Damien Leone said in a previous statement about Terrifier 3‘s release. “In a cinematic landscape where risk-taking is scarce, I will continue to push boundaries in Terrifier 3, and I can’t wait for you to see what’s in store for Art the Clown.”

Per the synopsis, “In Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting’s Terrifier 3, directed once again by Damien Leone, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is set to unleash another round of chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.”

Terrifier Funko Pops

Funko recently released a collection of Pop figures inspired by the Terrifier series of horror films. Indeed, the wait for Art the Clown Funko Pops is finally over, and there are several options to choose from. If you’re lucky, there’s even a chance to score a Chase.

The collection includes a Funko Pop of Art the Clown with a knife, a bloody Art, and Art on a bike in the common lineup. There’s also a an Art the Clown wearing sunflower sunglasses exclusive that offers up a chance to randomly score a limited edition bloody Chase figure. You can grab them here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. The Art the Clown With Glasses Pop is a Funko exclusive.

On Instagram, series creator Damien Leone had the following to say about Terrifier being honored with Funko Pops:

“I can honestly say there’s nothing cooler than this! I’ve been dying to share this news for almost a year and now that I see people are pre-ordering, it’s time to share! We have an official line of Art the Clown funko pops. As a funko collector, I must say this is one of the biggest honors and a dream come true! Most importantly I’m excited for you guys because I can’t tell you how many Terrifier fans have come up to me over the years asking when an official Pop is gonna be released! Well, here they are and I really hope you enjoy them.”