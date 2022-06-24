The Black Phone Home Video Special Features Details Released

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Black Phone, one of the most frightening experiences of the year, is heading home on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD and bringing with it a bevy of special features that go behind the scenes of how the unsettling journey was brought to life. With the film having undergone a number of release date delays, having the opportunity to witness the film at all was something that excited audiences, with the special features on the home video release allowing fans to immerse themselves even further into the adventure. The Black Phone hits Digital HD on August 12th and Blu-ray and DVD on August 16th.

From producer Jason Blum (The Invisible Man, Get Out, Split), written by Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill (Sinister, Doctor Strange) with Derrickson directing, The Black Phone stars Ethan Hawke, Jeremy Davies (Saving Private Ryan, The House That Jack Built, Lost), James Ransone (IT CHAPTER TWO, Generation Kill), Mason Thames (For All Mankind, Walker), and Madeleine McGraw (Secrets of Sulpher Springs, A Christmas Wish).

Finney (Thames), a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer (Hawke) and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney. The film is produced by Derrickson & Cargill's Crooked Highway and presented by Universal and Blumhouse.

Exclusive bonus features on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD are as follows:

Deleted Scenes - "Is This America Now?", "No Dreams"

Ethan Hawke's Evil Turn - Dive deeper into the character of The Grabber and how Ethan Hawke was able to transform into this unnerving villain.

Answering the Call: Behind the Scenes of The Black Phone - Take a behind-the-scenes look into the most pivotal elements of The Black Phone production, including adapting the story and achieving the vision of director Scott Derrickson.

Devil in the Design - Explore how the intricacies of production design helped bring this film to life, from the set design, to costumes, to hair and makeup.

Super 8 Set - Cast and crew break down the decision to shoot the dream sequences on Super 8 film, and how that helped capture the aesthetic of the time period.

Shadowprowler - A short film by Scott Derrickson

Feature commentary by producer/co-writer/director Scott Derrickson

