‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Adds Jedidiah Goodacre as Dorian Gray for Season 2

Tomorrowland and The Descendants veteran Jedidiah Goodacre will has been cast in the role of Dorian Gray for the upcoming second season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Billed as a recurring guest star, Dorian Gray is the owner of Dorian’s Gray Room, an exclusive nightclub, this enigmatic gentleman of an indeterminate age is very good at keeping secrets, especially his own — a cursed portrait he hides from prying eyes.

The Gray Room seems to be a significant part of Part Two.

Fans might remember Goodacre from his roles in If There Be Thorns, opposite Christian Slater, and the Disney Channel original movie Zapped, in which he appeared with Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Zendaya Coleman. He also appeared in Descendants for Disney Channel, along with its two sequels.

The character is, of course, an adaptation for Sabrina of the title character from Oscar Wilde’s 1890 novel The Picture of Dorian Gray, in which a handsome young aristocrat becomes aware of the reality that he, too, will eventually age — and sets about changing that fact. He strikes a supernatural deal that he would remain ageless as a portrait of him aged, essentially granting him immortality and freedom from the consequences of a life of vice.

Comic book fans might recognize Gray as one of the characters in Alan Moore and Kevin O’Neill’s League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. He was played by Stuart Townsend, and the mythology was bent a little bit to make him functionally invulnerable, as long as he never laid eyes on the portrait.

Earlier today, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina also added Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Alexis Denisof to the cast — in the role of Ms. Wardell (Michelle Gomez)’s boyfriend, Adam Masters. The character is returning to the haunting town of Greendale after “a stint overseas.” Unfortunately for him, he doesn’t know that his fiancée has been “taken over” by Madam Satan.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina released its first season — actually now characterized as “Part One” — on Netflix in October. The second part is likely to be released around the same time next year. The streaming giant will release the holiday special “A Midwinter’s Tale,” releasing on December 14.