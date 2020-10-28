The Craft: Legacy Earns PG-13 Rating

✖

The highly anticipated sequel to The Craft, The Craft: Legacy, has received a PG-13 rating, according to FilmRatings.com. The film's rating is based on "thematic elements, crude and sexual content, language and brief drug material". The original 1996 The Craft was rated R for some terror and violence as well as brief language. Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, The Craft: Legacy will hit on-demand platforms on October 28th.

Like the 1996 film it serves as a follow up to, The Craft: Legacy will follow a group of high school students that form a coven of witches who, as they lean into their newfound powers, end up getting more than they bargained for. the film stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny.

While the film will have a similar storyline to the 1996 film, the recently released trailer reveals that it will embrace more contemporary themes rather than just rehashing a familiar plot something that original film star Robin Tunney previously said she hoped the new film would do.

"I feel like in order to make it seem culturally relevant, they need to do something [new] and do it quite well. They just can't pick it up where it left off and it's all of our kids or something," Tunney shared with ComicBook.com. "Generations of people have watched it. It's the idea of somebody just trying to monetize that and not caring if it's good or not would be sad. I would love to do it if I thought it was going to be cool. I'm so proud of the fact that I was in a movie that has been loved by so many generations of people and watched at so many sleepovers. It's an honor."

The 1996 film starred Fairuza Balk, Robin Tunney, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True and was a surprise hit, making more than $55 million worldwide against a budget of $15 million. While the film earned mixed reviews from critics, it's gone on to be a cult classic.

"It's always challenging, because I did The Craft so many years ago, and I started doing it because I just wanted to make a movie about teen-aged girls coming into their sexuality and as I was reading about it, I was reading that the age-old mythology for talking about female empowerment and fear of it was witchcraft," The Craft reboot producer Doug Wick told ComicBook.com. "So, then I started going to writers to try and do that. We talked to so many people and we found a really talented female writer/director [Zoe Lister-Jones] and we're happy with what she's doing, so we'll see."

The Craft: Legacy will debut on-demand on Wednesday, October 28th.