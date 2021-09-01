The Crow One:12 Collective Action Figure Is up for Pre-Order

The 1994 cult classic comic book film The Crow starring the late Brandon Lee may have left HBO Max last night, but Mezco Toyz is filling the void with a new One:12 Collective action figure of Eric Draven. The sculpt and costume look fantastic, and includes a ton of very cool accessories like multiple heads, a guitar, a tombstone, crows, cats, and more.

Pre-orders for The Crow One:12 Collective Action Figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $100 with free shipping. Note that you won't be charged until it ships and there is no deposit required - that's not the case for most places that will carry this figure. It's set to arrive in April of 2022. A full breakdown of the features and accessories can be found below.

The One:12 Collective The Crow Figure Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Four (4) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Ten (10) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

One (1) pair of knife/sword holding hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of weapon holding hands (L & R)

One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)

One (1) pointing hand (L)

One (1) bullet hole hand (R)

Costume:

Weathered shirt

Engagement ring necklace

Leather-like overcoat

Leather-like motorcycle pants

Combat boots

Accessories:

One (1) crow-shaped flame display

One (1) guitar with leather-like strap

One (1) katana

One (1) Pierrot mask

One (1) tombstone

One (1) sitting crow (sits atop tombstone)

One (1) flying crow (attaches to display base)

Two (2) posing wires for crows

One (1) knife

One (1) lighter

One (1) Gabriel cat

One (1) weathervane

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

