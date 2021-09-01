The Crow One:12 Collective Action Figure Is up for Pre-Order
The 1994 cult classic comic book film The Crow starring the late Brandon Lee may have left HBO Max last night, but Mezco Toyz is filling the void with a new One:12 Collective action figure of Eric Draven. The sculpt and costume look fantastic, and includes a ton of very cool accessories like multiple heads, a guitar, a tombstone, crows, cats, and more.
Pre-orders for The Crow One:12 Collective Action Figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $100 with free shipping. Note that you won't be charged until it ships and there is no deposit required - that's not the case for most places that will carry this figure. It's set to arrive in April of 2022. A full breakdown of the features and accessories can be found below.
The One:12 Collective The Crow Figure Features:
- One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation
- Four (4) head portraits
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 17cm tall
- Ten (10) interchangeable hands
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- One (1) pair of knife/sword holding hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of weapon holding hands (L & R)
- One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)
- One (1) pointing hand (L)
- One (1) bullet hole hand (R)
Costume:
- Weathered shirt
- Engagement ring necklace
- Leather-like overcoat
- Leather-like motorcycle pants
- Combat boots
Accessories:
- One (1) crow-shaped flame display
- One (1) guitar with leather-like strap
- One (1) katana
- One (1) Pierrot mask
- One (1) tombstone
- One (1) sitting crow (sits atop tombstone)
- One (1) flying crow (attaches to display base)
- Two (2) posing wires for crows
- One (1) knife
- One (1) lighter
- One (1) Gabriel cat
- One (1) weathervane
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.