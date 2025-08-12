The Devil’s Rejects Gets a 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Release For Halloween

This Halloween is going to be a good one for horror fans as there are a lot of big Blu-ray releases on the horizon including 28 Years Later, The Conjuring, Weapons, and the Nightmare On Elm Street 7-film 4K Blu-ray box set to name a few. You can add Rob Zombie’s The Devils Rejects to the list with a 20th anniversary 4K Blu-ray Steelbook release that features some stunning artwork by Graham Humphreys. The Steelbook is a limited edition Amazon exclusive that can be purchased here for $34.99 with a release date set for October 14th. Read on for additional information about the release, including details on a new theatrical release event for superfans that will take place in October.

Special Features (Legacy):

Audio Commentary with Director Rob Zombie

Audio Commentary with Actors Sid Haig, Bill Moseley and Sheri Moon Zombie

Blooper Reel

The Morris Green Show – Ruggsville’s #1 Talk Show

Mary the Monkey Girl Commercial

Spaulding Christmas Commercial

Cheerleader Missing – The Otis Home Movie

Satan’s Got to Get Along Without Me – Buck Owen’s Video

Deleted Scenes

Make-up Tests

Matthew McGrory Tribute

Still Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

30 Days in Hell: The Making of The Devil’s Rejects (rt 144 minutes)

The Devil’s Rejects 4K Blu-ray / Digital Steelbook / Amazon Exclusive / Arrives On October 14th pre-order on amazon

The Devil’s Rejects (2005) is the second installment of writer-director Rob Zombie’s Firefly horror trilogy which also includes House of 1000 Corpses (2003) and 3 From Hell (2019). The Devil’s Rejects will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a nationwide theatrical release from Fathom Entertainment that will take place on October 6 & 8 complete with a new introduction by Rob Zombie. You can sign up to be notified about the event right here via Fathom Entertainment.

Synopsis for The Devils Rejects: “The film begins with revenge-crazed Sheriff Wydell and his men surrounding the Fireflys’ homestead, guns blazing – but when the smoke clears, Otis and his sister, Baby, have managed to escape. Taking refuge – and hostages – in a back-road motel, the most-wanted siblings rendezvous with their deranged partner in crime, Captain Spaulding, killing whoever happens to stand in their way. But as the body count mounts higher, Sheriff Wydell decides to “cross the line” and take the law into his own hands, paving the way for one of the most terrifying, mayhem-filled showdowns in cinematic history.”