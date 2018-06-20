New International Trailer for Jason Statham’s ‘The Meg’ Released

The upcoming summer season will send many of us to the beach to enjoy some fun in the sun, though the latest trailer for the Jason Statham-starring shark film The Meg will have some of us staying as far from the water as possible. Check out the aquatic mayhem in the trailer above.

With its crew trapped inside as the submersible lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific, expert deep-sea rescue diver Taylor is recruited by visionary Chinese oceanographer Dr. Minway Zhang to save the crew — and the ocean itself — from the unstoppable over-sized shark. Taylor, who encountered the terrifying creature years before, will team with Suyin and must confront his fears to save everyone trapped below — bringing him face to face once more with the greatest and largest predator of all time.

Sharks have been an important part of the summer movie season for more than 40 years thanks to the success of Jaws, with virtually all subsequent films hoping to reinvent the subgenre. In the following decades, the horror genre saw many imitators, including Piranha, Orca, and multiple lackluster Jaws sequels, with no film coming close to capturing the success of the Spielberg film.

The turn of the century brought us 1999’s Deep Blue Sea and 2003’s Open Water, which both offered audiences refreshing takes on the subgenre of shark thrillers.

Deep Blue Sea went the exploitation route and offered audiences a gratuitous tale of sharks with heightened intelligence, thanks to scientific experiments, wreaking havoc in an underwater facility. The film was often silly, though it was consistently entertaining.

Open Water, on the other hand, claimed to be inspired by a true story of a couple who became stranded in the middle of the ocean after a miscalculation during a SCUBA trip left them behind. The isolation and hopelessness of their ordeal resonated with audiences, though sharks were only one factor in the terrifying journey.

Shark thrillers also found success in 2016 and 2017, thanks to The Shallows and 47 Meters Down, respectively. Both of these films borrowed elements from Deep Blue Sea and Open Water by depicting characters who were stuck in a precarious position where the only thing between them and safety was a bloodthirsty fish, inciting both genuine fear and absurdity with their storylines.

By all accounts, The Meg seems less scary and more crowd-pleasing, which could make for three summers in a row full of successful shark thrillers.

The Meg lands in theaters on August 10th.

