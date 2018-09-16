‘The Predator’ Originally Had a Much Different Ending

The latest entry in the long running Predator franchise has finally hit theaters, but director Shane Black‘s movie was almost very different from what audiences are seeing theaters.

It turns out, in the original script for The Predator, the ending would have featured a fan-favorite character showing up in the final scene, providing a much more exciting set up for a potential sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning: Spoilers for The Predator below.

According to Birth.Movies.Death, the original script included a cameo appearance from Arnold Schwarzenegger, reprising the beloved role of Dutch Schaeffer from the original Predator movie.

In the finished film, main character Quinn McKenna, played by Boyd Holbrook, discovers “predator killer” armor, which looks like a bulky supersuit that was definitely not designed by Marvel Studios. He jokingly asks if they make it in his size because, you know, what’s an action movie without a joke to undercut the tension?

The scene set up a possible sequel where McKenna would become a predator in his own right, tracking down the alien hunters who are likely to continue flocking to Earth after the events of this movie.

But in the original script, the film would end with McKenna, his Earth-saving son Rory (played by Jacob Tremblay, who helps foil the plans of the Ultimate Predator), and scientist-turned-black-ops-assassin Casey Bracket (played by Olivia Munn). The group has just survived the final confrontation with the Ultimate Predator and bested it when a helicopter arrives.

Dutch, played by Schwarzenegger, would hop out of the chopper and tells everyone to climb aboard. When the young Rory would ask if he’s supposed to come too, Dutch would smile and say, “Especially you.” Fin.

While The Predator has been getting mixed reviews, it’s likely that this original reveal would have excited audiences more than what was shown in theaters. So why didn’t it actually go through?

Birth.Movies.Death also reported earlier this year that the production reached out to Schwarzenegger about the role, and the actor turned it down due to dissatisfaction with the script.

“They asked me, and I read it, and I didn’t like it — whatever they offered,” Schwarzenegger said. “So I’m not going to do that, no. Except if there’s a chance that they rewrite it, or make it a more significant role. But the way it is now, no, I won’t do that.”

If Fox decides to make a sequel to this particular film, maybe they’ll figure out a way to bring Dutch and Schwarzenegger back in a more substantial role.

The Predator is now playing in theaters.