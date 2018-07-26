‘The Predator’ Reportedly Undergoing Even More Reshoots

Shane Black’s The Predator is supposed to hit theaters this September, but apparently there’s still a bit of production left to complete, because the film seems to be headed back to Vancouver for an additional two days of reshoots!

Production Weekly has The Predator listed for the reshoots, so it seems that this is indeed an official addition to Black’s production. While some fans may be quick to sound the alarm, based solely on the fact that a movie close to release is still shooting, but there’s actually a more popular theory circulating with fans: a “button scene” meant to set up future installments is being added to the film.

The Predator‘s producer, John Davis, recently indicated that at least he has hopes (plans?) for this film to be the launchpad to a whole trilogy – potentially with Black at the helm of all three. Black himself seemed more skeptical, stating, “I would love to say we’ve been planning a trilogy, but I take one day at a time. In motion-picture terms that’s one movie at a time.”

While there are any number of “final touch” shots, or a better idea for a scene, that could be shot in two days of production, the theory that some kind of button scene is being added to The Predator seems more plausible (if not enticing). Marvel Studios (whom Black worked with on Iron Man 3) has been known to pull in actors for last-minute shoots, often in attempt to keep big reveals out of pool of leaks that are now standard with any big franchise movie production. The Predator could be adding anything from the debut of yet another new kind of Predator, to a surprise cameo from Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is not supposed to appear in the movie – at least not up until this point.

The bottom line is this: we’ll probably have to wait until the official press tour for the film kicks off to know for sure what Black and Co. did with those two days – in the meantime, what are you hoping for on this one? Let us know in the comments!

Synopsis: “From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.”

The Predator opens in theaters on September 14th.