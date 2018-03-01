This Horrifying ‘The Ring’ AR Will Follow You Around Your House and Freak You Out

While the horror film series inspired by The Ring may have stagnated in recent years, the effectiveness of some of the series’ imagery remains just as effective in 2018 as it was in 2002. Programmer Abhishek Singh has developed his own AR program that utilizes a signature sequence from the series to bring the horrors into your own home. Check out a demo of the program in the video above.

As you can see from the video above, the horrors don’t end with a virtual ghoul emerging from your TV set, as it will also follow you around your house, no matter how hard you try to lose her.

The American remake of Ringu helped jumpstart a massive surge of Asian horror films getting the remake treatment, giving audiences films like The Grudge, Dark Water, and Pulse. While the English language films often paled in comparison to the horrors of the original films, the various remakes helped establish the image of a pale-faced girl with long, stringy hair as a staple of the horror world.

The most recent installment in the saga, Rings, hit theaters last January and was a financial and critical disappointment, possibly solidifying the end of the series.

In that film, “A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a ‘movie within the movie’ that no one has ever seen before.”

One of the major components of the original films was the incorporation of VHS tapes, which lent a tangible totem to supernatural horrors. As the world has seemingly moved on completely from that form of media, the storyline had a difficult time translating to our current culture.

While the remake franchise might have worn out its welcome, 2016 saw the release of Sadako vs. Kayako, who were the main antagonist spirits in Ringu and Ju-On: The Grudge, respectively. Neither story is necessarily at the forefront of horror culture, but the film managed to offer fans an entertaining embrace of a shared universe of horror films.

