The Ring Haunts Taxis in Terrifying New Promotion

When thinking about spooky movies for the Halloween season, it shouldn't come as a surprise that The Ring might be considered by many horror fans to be in the running for one of the scariest out there. While there have been three The Ring movies created in North America, Japan has continued creating new live-action films to further explore Sadako's world, with a new entry arriving in the East this October via Sadako DX. To help in promoting this spooky new feature, Sadako is entering Japanese taxis as part of a paralyzing promotion.

The Ring first debuted as a novel in 1991, with a film adaptation hitting Japan in 1998 that would introduce countless movie-goers to the creepy story of a videotape that will kill viewers seven days following its run time. The latest North American movie to follow the cursed tape arrived via Rings in 2017, which is the last time that Samara, the Western equivalent of Sadako, hit the silver screen. North America has some serious catching up to do when it comes to the Eastern portrayal as eight movies featuring Sadako have been released, including an entry that saw The Ring franchise crossing over into the realm of The Grudge, as the movie monsters fought against one another.

The Ring's Sadako Will Be Your Driver

Fifty taxis in Japan will be a part of this spooky crossover which will run from October 24th to November 6th, with specialized artwork of Sadako arriving into passengers' transportation, along with a special video that sees the creepy girl instructing riders to buckle up. In the new film, Sadako has apparently made the logical leap from physical media to the internet with the film describing the story as such:

"The curse has mutated, spreading at great speed via the internet and there are only a few hours left for skeptical TV personality Ayaka to solve the puzzle."

Unfortunately, there has been no word on a similar promotion hitting North America though it proves how popular The Ring franchise has become around the world that new films are still created following the scary scenario.

Do you want Sadako to haunt vehicles here in North America? Do you think the West will see a new Ring film in the near future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of The Ring.

Via Crunchyroll