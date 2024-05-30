The Watchers Star Dakota Fanning Teases Collaboration With Elle Fanning

The Watchers is heading to theaters next week, and the film is based on A. M. Shine's novel of the same name. The movie stars Dakota Fanning as an artist named Mina who "gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland." Mina eventually finds shelter, but she "unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night." Early in the film, Mina listens to a voicemail from her sister, and ComicBook recently admitted to Fanning that we initially thought the voicemail was a cameo from her real-life sister, Elle Fanning. This led to us wondering if the sisters plan to work together in the future.

"Oh, funny!" Fanning replied when we mentioned our mistake. "I'm wondering if people ... what they're going to think," she added. "We have definitely talked about it," she shared when asked about a collaboration with her sister. "We never acted together on screen. She's played me younger, but definitely you'll see it one day for sure. I feel confident saying that."

Dakota Fanning Talks Working With Ishana Night Shyamalan:

The Watchers marks the feature directorial debut of M. Night Shyamalan's daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan. During ComicBook's chat with Fanning, she shared what it was like to work with a first-time feature director.

"Yeah, she's super, super excited. Always had a smile on her face, such a bright person and somebody that was clearly put on this earth to create," Fanning said of Shyamalan. "She's super creative, super collaborative, comes from a family of artists who love to make cool things, and so that's inspiring to be around."

"She wrote this and was directing it and had such a clear vision of what she wanted to do and you can't help but feel inspired to collaborate with someone like that," Fanning added.

In addition to Fanning, The Watchers stars Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, Suspicion), Oliver Finnegan (Creeped Out, Outlander), and Olwen Fouere (The Northman, The Tourist). Joining writer/director Shyamalan behind the camera are director of photography Eli Arenson (Lamb, Hospitality), production designer Ferdia Murphy (Lola, Finding You), editor Job ter Burg (Benedetta, Elle), and costume design by Frank Gallacher (Sebastian, Aftersun). The music is by Abel Korzeniowski (Till, The Nun). The film is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, and Nimitt Mankad. The executive producers are Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer.

The Watchers lands in theaters on June 7th. Stay tuned for more from our interviews about the upcoming horror film.