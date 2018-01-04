‘The X-Files’ Stars Reveal the Biggest Surprise Filming Season 11

Since the series first debuted in 1993, The X-Files has delivered audiences shocking twists and turns with its investigations into the world of the paranormal. Despite the series exploring some dark subject matter, the series’ stars revealed that, 25 years after the show began, their biggest surprise was how much they continue to enjoy playing Special Agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder.

“I guess the biggest surprise was how much fun it would be,” Gillian Anderson told Uproxx back in October in the midst of filming Season 11. “We’ve had a lot of fun, and I don’t want to say this because there’s no wood around to knock on, but we’re halfway through it and it feels like the hours have been kinder to us this year. We haven’t been pulling many 17-hour days, which we used to do all the time. As an older person, that’s quite nice. So it feels like we are delivering everything that is expected of us to deliver, but it’s more manageable somehow.”

Duchovny’s Fox Mulder was considered an outsider from the beginning of the series, relegated to working in a basement while his co-workers called him “Spooky.” The actor pointed out that a real-world cynicism towards the government has made an impact on the show’s portrayal of the character.

“I don’t know if I’m surprised. I think what’s interesting to me is to think about how the world has kind of caught up to Mulder’s conception of it,” Duchovny pointed out. “You know, this was a guy who was telling us our government was lying to us back in ’93 and only a few people believed him. It’s an interesting proposition to take by putting this guy into a world that is maybe more receptive to his way of thinking. I think a lot of what makes the show interesting is that Mulder’s such an underdog. I’m not sure he is anymore. It’s such a different proposition.”

While Anderson may have been surprised with how fun it’s been playing the character, don’t expect her to return for a potential Season 12, having previously revealed this was her last portrayal of Scully.

“I’ve said from the beginning this is it for me,” Anderson told TV Insider earlier this week. “I was a bit surprised by people’s [shocked] reaction to my announcement…because my understanding was that this was a single season.”

Season 11 of The X-Files airs Wednesdays at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

