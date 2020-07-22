Titans Star Brenton Thwaites Wants to See Smallville's Kyle Gallner Play a Supervillain

✖

In his latest film release, Titans star Brenton Thwaites finds himself teamed up with Alan Ritchson (Hawk from Titans) and Kyle Gallner (Bart Allen from Smallville) in a World War II horror story titled Ghosts of War. The film, which also features DC's Legends of Tomorrow veteran Billy Zane in a small role, centers on a small group of American soldiers charged with protecting a mansion in France from encroaching Nazi troops. Unfortunately for them, the mansion is haunted, adding a layer of difficulty and complexity to an already-difficult task. And after sharing the screen with Gallner, Thwaites told ComicBook.com that he would be perfect for a role in one of DC's current TV series.

Thwaites praised Gallner's performance, and didn't even realize that he had been acting with a Smallville alum until we filled him in. It wasn't so much a heroic role that the actor saw his co-star in, though.

"I watched Kyle's performance and I just think, 'wow, what a risk, what a choice he made in creating such a dark character with a character arc that is almost set in reverse,'" Thwaites told ComicBook.com. "I remember watching him work and admiring his level of commitment to the scene, to the moment, to the theme, however much dialogue or little dialogue he had. He was one that I really enjoyed working with, just being in a scene with, and kind of being in the moment with him. I reckon Kyle would be a fantastic villain in something. He has that he has that kind of subtlety and that melancholic darkness behind his eyes that can really, that could really be used into creating a multidimensional villain -- and he's a super lovely guy to work with, which is, obviously that helps everything. But yeah, his ability to switch in and out was admirable."

Gallner has been a villain once before on The CW, appearing as Cassidy "Beaver" Casablancas on Veronica Mars. He also has a lot more genre work than just Smallville, with projects like the remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street as well as A Haunting in Connecticut and Jennifer's Body.

From The Butterfly Effect director Eric Bress, Ghosts of War sees five battle - hardened American soldiers assigned to hold a French Chateau near the end of World War II. Formerly occupied by the Nazi high command, this unexpected respite quickly descends into madness when they encounter a supernatural enemy far more terrifying than anything seen on the battlefield.

You can stream Ghosts of War on streaming video on demand platforms now.

