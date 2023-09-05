Transformers x Universal Monsters Collab Continues With The Frankenstein Frankentron

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro's Transformers x Universal Monsters collaboration kicked off with a Dracula "Draculus" mashup in 2021 that launched as a Target exclusive. It sold out ages ago, but your chance to pick up the second figure in the collection is happening today with the release of the Frankenstein Frankentron. The good news is that this figure is launching as a general

The Universal Monsters Frankenstein x Transformers Frankentron set upgrades Dr. Frankenstein's unholy creation with the ability to convert into a tank. Maybe Tankenstein would have been a better name. Frankentank? Anyway, it comes with cannon accessory and blast effect piece and can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99 while it lasts. While you're at it, make sure to check out more of Hasbro's recent Transformers drops right here.

Speaking of classic monster movies, Halloween is right around the corner, there has been a steady stream of classic horror films getting fresh 4K Blu-ray releases. This includes he Universal Classic Monsters Limited Edition Collection. It contains 8 of the most iconic horror films ever made in 4K Ultra HD, starting with Bela Lugosi's Dracula from 1931 and concluding with the 1954 release of Creature from the Black Lagoon. The collection also includes Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Invisible Man, The Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, and the Phantom of the Opera.

The set includes awesome cover art, a booklet, and over 10 hours of content with loads of special features. You can reserve a copy here on Amazon for $129.99 with a release date set for October 3rd. According to the image, only 5,500 will be produced, so you'll want to jump on it sooner rather than later. Note that two volumes of the Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror 4K Blu-ray collection were released in recent years. You can find them here on Amazon priced at $39.99 each.