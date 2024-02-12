Underwater Director "Really Hopes" to Develop Sequel (Exclusive)

The 2020 sci-fi film Underwater was one of the last movies to land in theaters before the coronavirus pandemic saw movie theaters around the world be shuttered, with the film's debut on streaming platforms allowing more audiences to dive into the adventure. What initially appeared as a straightforward creature feature included teases of massive, cosmic threats, with director William Eubank recently confirming that so much was invested into that original film that he still hopes he'll get to continue the experience and unravel those threads with a potential sequel. Eubank's latest film, Land of Bad, lands in theaters on February 16th.

"We always talk about it. I hope someday, I really hope someday," Eubank confirmed to ComicBook.com of his interest in a sequel. "We built so many things in that movie that you just don't see that are so cool, from all the dredges that lift all of the stuff that they're mining to the surface and these huge, almost like drone supertankers that are down there. There's so much cool sh-t, man. I hope someday we get to, because the world is really big and really fun. It's tough. Anytime you go underwater, it's expensive, so who knows? We'll see what happens someday."

Speaking to the scope of the film, while Underwater concluded with a shadowy glimpse of an underwater creature, Eubank had previously teased that the beast was envisioned as a stand-in for Cthulhu from H.P. Lovecraft lore.

"He was written in the script as a big, whale-like creature," Eubank shared with Mr H Reviews on YouTube back in 2020. "A massive behemoth – it was called 'The Behemoth.' And in designing the movie – we were done shooting, but we obviously never shot the behemoth cause we were gonna do him later – I just basically was like … we were early enough in the design that was able to shift more to a mystical being. So that's where we started going Lovecraftian. So I was like alright, '[We're] making Cthulhu here.'"

Land of Bad is described, "When a Delta Force team is ambushed in enemy territory, a rookie officer (Liam Hemsworth) refuses to abandon them. Their only hope lies with an Air Force drone pilot (Russell Crowe) as the eyes in the sky during a brutal 48-hour battle for survival."

