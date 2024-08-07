Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood Announces Blumhouse Terror Tram and The Weeknd’s Return

The annual Halloween Horror Nights event in Orlando and Hollywood have a lot of haunted houses in common, typically celebrating the biggest franchises in horror, but Universal Studios gives audiences plenty of reasons to want to check out both locations. One thing that sets Hollywood apart from Orlando is its “Terror Tram,” an experience that normally takes fans through the iconic movie studio’s backlot, though is converted into a much more unsettling experience for the Halloween event. This year’s Terror Tram will honor various icons from Blumhouse Productions films, but the frights don’t end there, as musical artist The Weeknd is returning to Halloween Horror Nights to unleash an all-new house on fans. Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood kicks off on Thursday, September 5th and will continue select nights through Sunday, November 3rd.

Per press release, “The Weeknd is one of the 21st century’s most significant artists and the enigmatic superstar has continued to shatter records year after year. In 2022, he joined forces with Halloween Horror Nights to create the popular haunted house, ‘The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare,’ inspired by his highly successful ‘After Hours’ album. This year, he returns with ‘The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy,’ which provides fans an authentic, one-of-a-kind horror experience with surprises at every turn and music by The Weeknd scored by seminal producer, artist, and seven-time Grammy award winner Mike Dean.”

“Universal Studios Hollywood’s exclusive Terror Tram is back with a vengeance. On ‘Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse,’ horror fans will set off on the Universal Studios backlot and encounter some of the most frightening characters from Blumhouse’s popular franchises, including M3GAN, The Black Phone, Freaky, The Purge, and Happy Death Day. Plus, guests who purchase or opt to upgrade their event tickets to the R.I.P. Tour will encounter themed photo ops along with exclusive access to the Jupiter’s Claim set from the hit film Nope.

“Continuing the momentum, Leatherface also makes his horrifying return to Halloween Horror Nights with ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface.’ The haunted house will debut an all-new storyline celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the original 1974 slasher film. Set in an abandoned slaughterhouse, visitors will encounter the many iterations of Leatherface from all nine films in the franchise, dodging his relentless chainsaw at every turn. Additionally, ‘The Purge: Dangerous Waters’ returns to the WaterWorld venue, taking visitors on a fiery, rock-fueled adventure while they fight to survive the night.

“Rounding out the slate, horror fans will encounter multiple scare zones throughout the park. When exiting the ‘Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America’ haunted house, visitors will encounter ‘Luchadores Monstruosos,’ an all-new scare zone. As they begin their terrifying night at Halloween Horror Nights, fans will first need to escape a troop of chainsaw killers in ‘Chainsaw Punkz,’ then dodge a gothic-inspired royal court of the dead in ‘Skull Lordz.’ The menacing ‘Murder of Crowz’ will flock to a new dedicated space, including mama crow debuting at the nest.

“These exciting experiences join previously announced haunted houses, including Paramount Pictures’ critically acclaimed franchise A Quiet Place, Sony Pictures’ horror-comedy Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Universal Pictures’ Classic Monsters in ‘Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines,’ ‘Insidious: The Further’ based on the latest film in Blumhouse’s terrifying film series, ‘Monstruous 2: The Nightmares of Latin America’ a sequel to the hit 2023 haunted house, and ‘Dead Exposure: Death Valley’ an original concept house with petrifying radioactive zombies.”

