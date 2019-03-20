Jordan Peele Reveals His ‘Us’ and ‘Get Out’ Cameos

With Us landing in theaters this weekend, Jordan Peele’s stamp on the horror world continues to grow and grow. And if a new interview with the director is any indication, his involvement in his films stretches beyond what meets the eye.

In a recent interview with Fandango, Peele was asked if he would ever cameo in one of his movies — to which he responded that he already had. As Peele went on to reveal, he voiced a deer in 2017’s Get Out, as well as a dying rabbit in Us.

While these cameos might not be as easy to spot as fans might expect – especially compared to his upcoming gig of hosting The Twilight Zone – horror fans will surely appreciate knowing that Peele voiced characters in both of his films.

In Us, a mother (Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.

“I’m such a horror nut that the genre confusion of Get Out broke my heart a little.” Peele revealed in a recent interview. “I set out to make a horror movie, and it’s kind of not a horror movie. As a horror fan, I really wanted to contribute something to that world.”

“One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun genre of intrigue is my favorite,” Peele previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s my sweet spot. So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.”

Ahead of Us‘ release, the film has a near-perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and is already garnering quite a lot of buzz amongst fans.

Us will debut on March 22nd.