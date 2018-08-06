‘What We Do in the Shadows’ TV Series Debuting in 2019, Won’t Feature Movie Characters

Grab yourself a big plate of bisgetti, because new details about FX‘s What We Do in the Shadows TV series have come to light.

ComicBook.com was on hand during FX’s Television Critics Association panel, where network CEO John Landgraf teased what fans can expect with the upcoming television spinoff. As Landgraf revealed, What We Do in the Shadows is expected to debut in the spring of 2019, and will take the film’s concept of the supernatural in a new direction.

“The series takes place in New York — Staten Island and the other boroughs.” Landgraf explained. “There will be more than three lead characters, over time, but none of them are from the movie.”

For those who are fans of Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement, and company’s characters in the original film, this will probably be a bit of a bummer. But even as the series is being billed as being separate from the movie, it sounds like it will still have that unique type of flair.

“What We Do in the Shadows only gets better with age thanks to this brilliant adaptation for television by co-creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi,” FX’s co-president of original programming Nick Grad said in a statement when the show was ordered to series. “Their feature version was a hilarious, fresh take on the mundanity of everyday life that even immortals must face. We are thankful to them, Paul Simms and Scott Rudin, and this amazing cast for taking us deeper into the shadows with this series.”

What We Do in the Shadows is set to follow a series of vampires coping with everyday life. The series is set to star Matt Berry (The I.T. Crowd) as Laszlo, Kayvan Novak (Thunderbirds Are Go) as Nandor, Harvey Guillen (Eye Candy) as Guillermo, and Natasia Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats) as Nadja.

FX’s adaptation of What We Do in the Shadows is just the latest property to draw inspiration from the film, with the television spinoff Wellington Paranormal currently airing in New Zealand. And according to Waititi, there still are plans to give the film a proper sequel, which would be titled We’re Wolves.

“We’re still trying to write that,” Waititi said back in 2017. “We’re doing those [other shows] as well as trying to come up with ideas for this werewolf movie. It will happen!”

Are you excited to see What We Do in the Shadows hit the small screen? Let us know what you think in the comments below.