Wolf Like Me Season 2 Trailer Released

The debut of Wolf Like Me back in 2021 brought audiences one of the more unexpected and unconventional romantic comedies of the year, as it wasn’t merely exciting for the dynamic between the main characters, but the incorporation of werewolf lore made for an entirely unique experience. The series is set to make its return shortly and, with the incorporation of a pregnancy, we’re sure to see even more of the delightful antics of the genre-bending series, which you can catch a glimpse of in the trailer below. Wolf Like Me Season 2 premieres on Peacock on October 19th.

In the second season of Wolf Like Me, Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad) leap into the next phase of their relationship, facing their biggest challenge yet: pregnancy. As much as the two try to have a “normal” pregnancy, it seems impossible with so many questions looming over them. Will their child be a human or a wolf? Just how long can they keep things secret from the rest of their family? Will what happened in the outback come back to haunt them? And with Mary’s former professor, Anton (Edgar Ramirez), suddenly in the picture, can their relationship withstand newly unearthed secrets from Mary’s past?

Ariel Donoghue, Emma Lung, Anthony Taufa, and Honour Latukefu also star in the series.

Creator, writer, director, and executive producer Abe Forsythe previously shared of the new series, “When Season 1 of Wolf Like Me concluded, there were countless directions the story and characters could take. I recognized that if we were going to continue, it needed to be just as daring for me as it was for my characters. Mary and Gary’s universe is expanding and is rife with a wealth of new characters, interactions, and threats…

“In this new world, Isla’s portrayal of Mary continued to surprise me with her heartbreaking vulnerability. She’s operating at another level this season and it continues to be a privilege to push her further and further into what she does best. And Josh always impresses me with how he can register ridiculousness in a way that lets the audience into how crazy everything is, without breaking the tension and letting it fall apart. This season, humor plays an even larger role as we explore the inherent absurdity that ensues when their secrets spill into the open.

“Season 1 was a testament to the mysterious forces of the universe bringing Mary, Gary, and Emma together. As we delve into Season 2, we ask a new question: Is the universe now conspiring to pull them apart? It’s safe to say that with this new season of Wolf Like Me, you can truly expect the unexpected.”

