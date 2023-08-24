Zero Tolerance: Listen to a Thrilling Clip From the Audible Original (Exclusive)

Author James Patterson is a notable name in the world of thriller novels, so it should come as no surprise that his recent venture to develop original stories for Audible would result in equally exciting experiences full of twists and turns. Debuting today on Audible is the thriller Zero Tolerance, which stars Hilary Swank, and tackles all of the themes that Patterson has built his reputation on. In honor of the release of the Audible original, we have an exclusive clip from Zero Tolerance to give audiences a glimpse of the experience, which you can check out below. You can get Zero Tolerance at Audible.

Zero Tolerance was co-written by Duane Swierczynski and stars Swank, Christine Ko, Melonie Diaz, and a full cast.

Zero Tolerance is described, "Sergeant Jo Barnes (Swank) and her elite, all-female U.S. Army investigative team are renowned for cracking complex sex crime cases within the military. Their latest mission takes them to the Mojave Desert at Fort Irwin Army Base in California, to unravel the mysterious disappearance of Private Nichelle Simmons -- a soldier who accused a comrade of assault. But when the accused is inexplicably set free, their case takes a sinister turn. As Jo, Maddie (Ko), and Luna (Diaz) delve deeper, they encounter resistance at every turn. Facing a race against time, the trio is determined to uncover the truth at all costs, confronting dangerous adversaries who are capable of anything -- even murder."

This is only the latest Patterson collaboration with Audible, with next year seeing the debut of The Justice and The Coldest Case Season 2.

The Justice is described, "A dramatic 8-part audio thriller from master storyteller James Patterson. When Beth Garner is confirmed as the newest Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, she has seemingly achieved all her wildest dreams -- most of it thanks to her mentor and hero, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Clayton Erlenborn. Little does she know, but Beth is about to be dragged into Clayton's darkest secrets, and with them a web of murder and blackmail that could threaten to taint the Court's biggest decision of the term, as well as destroy their careers, and maybe even their lives."

The Coldest Case Season 2 is described, "Our sequel unfolds over two distinct time periods. In the present, Billy (Aaron Paul) and Patti Harney (Krysten Ritter) are still deeply affected by their experiences from The Coldest Case, which they have trouble shaking off. The twins now investigate a bizarre series of seemingly unrelated, gruesome murders, whose victims are all men in their 70s and 80s. Meanwhile, four decades in the past, their father, Dan Harney, is tasked with a dangerous assignment. As a young officer, Dan and his closest friend, Goldie, escort a convicted drug dealer, James Julius, from Chicago to Los Angeles to testify at trial. On their journey, they get waylaid by violent, corrupt forces, culminating in bloodshed. Back in the present, Billy and Patti begin to realize that their strange investigation may tie back to difficult choices their father made all those years before."

You can head to Audible to listen to Zero Tolerance now.

